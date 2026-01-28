Rihanna’s Puffer Jacket Is a Piece of Art

Rihanna likes to do her shopping straight from the runway. Lucky for her, one of her favorite designers, Jonathan Anderson, presented two next-level Dior collections in the past few days, meaning that she has plenty to choose from during her stay at Paris Fashion Week.

For a private shopping spree at the Dior boutique last night (because, where else?) Rihanna slipped into the puffer coat to end all puffer coats. But unlike the floral headpiece she wore on Monday night, the piece was from the Dior Men, not couture, show. The coat is actually a two-in-one, with a simple black base layer accented by an embroidered hoodie with floral appliqués over top.

Rihanna has always been one to dip her toes into menswear (her partner A$AP Rocky is also no stranger to gender-fluid dressing) and much of Anderson’s Dior has a unisex appeal to it. The rest of her outfit, despite its monochrome color, took a more feminine approach, though. She wore skinny black trousers with a split hem, sleek high heels, and two quilted Dior bags she stacked upon the other.

Best Image / BACKGRID

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s been a Paris Fashion Week full of runway grails for Rihanna. After Anderson’s debut couture show for Dior on Monday, the star attended the brand’s after-party later that evening in a pair of statement earrings straight from the runway. The bold accessory was inspired by a boquet of cyclamen flower gifted to him by former Dior creative director John Galliano to Anderson. Rihanna added her own twist, though, choosing to pair the artful earrings with a simple white t-shirt and a pair of jeans.

From men’s puffers to couture bijoux, Rihanna has reminded Paris that the runway doesn’t end when the show does.