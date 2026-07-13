Much has been theorized about when, exactly, Rihanna might make her return to the stage. The Fenty Beauty founder and Grammy-winning artist has pared back her live performances in recent years, prompting some fans to wonder if she had retired from music all together. Her concert comeback was always going to be culturally impactful and fashion-filled. This weekend, it finally happened, and she was wearing custom Saint Laurent by by Anthony Vaccarello for the occasion.

On Sunday night, Rihanna joined Jay-Z for his “Extra Innings” concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Stepping out to surprise the sold-out crowd, she donned a full leather ensemble, comprising an off-the-shoulder chocolate brown top lined with faux fur and coordinating body-hugging capri pants. She leaned into edgy accessorizing with an array of stacked belts, from thick leather straps to dainty gold chains. To finish, she paired the look with the brand’s SL963 sunglasses and a pair of Vendome slingback pumps.

After performing their 2009 hit “Run This Town” with Jay-Z, she sang her 2015 anthem, “Bitch Better Have My Money,” solo. In between songs, she acknowledged her long-awaited return, saying, “Y’all know I’m rusty right? It’s been a while.”

As a refresher, the star hasn’t performed live for a large-scale audience since 2023, when she turned her Super Bowl half-time performance into an iconic pregnancy announcement—unzipping her custom red Loewe flight suit to reveal a baby bump. Three years later, the 38-year-old has the same singular stage presence and another child. The crowd included her longtime partner A$AP Rocky and their 10-month-old daughter, Rocki, making the performance all the more special.

Later that evening, she ended her performance by confessing to the crowd, “I miss this!” Might another Rihanna concert be in our future? Let’s hope we don’t have to wait three years.