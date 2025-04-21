Rihanna goes out to dinner so frequently at Giorgio Baldi that it might as well be her job. So it only makes sense that she arrived at the restaurant last night in head-to-toe denim, perhaps the most utilitarian of fabrics. Though this was no simple Canadian tuxedo. Of course, she dripped it out with some luxurious details.

Rihanna’s light-wash denim jacket was actually from Dior. She wore it with wide-leg Agolde jeans for the full Canadian tuxedo effect. Rihanna paired her mismatched Canadian tuxedo with a patchwork handbag from Dior, which featured the brand’s name emblazoned across the front.

ShotbyNYP/TheHollywoodCurtain / BACKGRID

While many consider denim a no-no for more formal settings, Rihanna elevated her look with key styling choices. Rihanna placed a shearling Bottega Veneta scarf over her denim shirt and slipped on her usual selection of silver and gold jewelry. Snakeskin Tom Ford sandals finished the entrepreneur’s outfit.

Statement denim has been a focus for the singer when she’s dressing up for dinner recently. Earlier this month, she again stepped out to Giorgio Baldi in the fabric. On that occasion, she opted for flared Celine by Hedi Slimane jeans that Kendrick Lamar made famous during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She leveled up the controversial silhouette with a snakeskin coat and a Tom Ford-era Gucci bag.

But Rihanna has proven that there’s an art to pulling off formal denim. You can’t just throw on some baggy jeans, a t-shirt, and any odd accessories and expect to look like the Bad Gal did yesterday. When the mogul wades into denim for a night out, she’ll level up the look with a structured blazer or statement handbag. Even better if the latter is also denim.