You have to be a real fashion nerd with the closet to match to casually mix a little Tom Ford Gucci with a bit of Hedi Slimane-era Celine. In fact, you may just have to be Rihanna. Everyone’s favorite makeup mogul stepped out last night wearing a Ford-era Gucci bag with a pair of Celine’s Kendrick Lamar-approved flared jeans.

Rihanna slipped into her Celine “Marco” jeans for a late-night dinner at her go-to L.A. eatery, Giorgio Baldi. They featured a faded, light wash and, of course, a bell-shaped silhouette that nearly went past her snakeskin print heels from Amina Muaddi. On her shoulder, Rihanna carried one of Ford’s vintage shoulder bags in a pistachio snake pattern. It debuted on Kate Moss’s arm during the fall 1996 runway show. Rihanna and her stylist Jahleel Weaver sourced the accessory from the Tom Ford archivist, Lab2022.

To finish, Rihanna matched the reptilian print of her bag with a charcoal gray coat from the emerging London label, Louther.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Chalk it up to the renaissance of Western fashion or Lamar’s viral performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Half Time Show, but flare cuts are currently having a moment right now.

Rihanna previously wore the same style of Celine pants back in March. On that occasion, Rihanna paired them with a brown Acne Studios coat, a fur stole, and the same Amina Muaddi heels. She opted for a vintage monogram bag from Fendi.

Given Rihanna’s penchant for setting trends, don’t be surprised to see a surge of bell-bottom pants this spring. At least they’re easier to get your hands on than Tom Ford-era Gucci.