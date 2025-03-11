Rihanna liked Kendrick Lamar’s viral Celine jeans from the 2025 Super Bowl Half Time show so much that she bought them. The beauty mogul, who had her own Internet-breaking fashion moment at the Half Time Show in 2023, proved that she’s on board with the flare denim comeback in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Rihanna tried on Celine’s “Marco” jeans, the same style worn by Lamar during his history-making performance, during a night out at Giorgio Baldi. Her bottoms didn’t have as nearly of an oversized fit when compared to Kendrick’s—they flared out at the knee and pooled right over her croc-embossed Amina Muaddi boots. In an ode to the vintage aesthetic of her jeans, Rihanna wore a fur stole on top of her Acne Studios coat and carried a monogram mini bag from Fendi in her hand.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Focus On Sport/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Variations of these Celine by Hedi Slimane jeans have been around for a while now, but they’ve become iconic thanks to Lamar’s performance last month. The rapper’s “kick flare” pants quickly went viral across social media (“Kendrick has boot-cut jeans, a 5’5 frame, and a hater mentality and I respect that,” joked a user on X) and were reminiscent of styles from American labels like Baby Phat and True Religion. While Lamar’s jeans were the star of his outfit, he styled them with a custom Martine Rose bomber, a backward cap, and Nike Air DT Max ‘96 sneakers.

Of course, Rihanna and Lamar are friends and collaborators (Rih featured on Lamar’s 2017 track “Loyalty” from his album Damn) so it’s fitting that they’d share the same taste in denim. The flare shape is also on the rise in the celebrity sphere with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid bringing back the noughties style recently. Considering Rihanna and Lamar’s style influence, don’t be surprised to see a few more A-list names wearing these Celine jeans in due time.

