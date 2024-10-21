Rihanna is used to picking out trophy vintage pieces from decades past, but her latest fashion grail is courtesy of a very special someone. During a Moncler event in Shanghai over the weekend, the singer and entrepreneur looked like a speed racer in an outfit designed by her partner, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna slipped into an unreleased sporty catsuit from Rocky’s AWGE collection with Moncler. Rihanna left the body-con piece partially unzipped and paired it with a matching puffy shawl. She elevated her athleisure with matching red lipstick, black racing glasses, and pointed-toe shoes.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Rocky followed Rihanna’s cue in some monochrome fashion of his own. His more pared-back version consisted of a gray button-down top, matching dress pants, and stacks upon stacks of gold jewelry. And while it would have been the perfect opportunity to wear something of his own design, Rocky’s full outfit was courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moncler’s “The City of Genius” event, which took place on Saturday night during Shanghai Fashion Week, drew a starry crowd that included the likes of Anne Hathaway, Willow Smith, Donald Glover, and Rick Owens. The Italian outerwear brand created mini “neighborhoods” in collaboration with their latest roster of guest designers: Rocky, Edward Enninful, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Glover, Lulu Li, Nigo, Francesco Ragazzi, Smith, Owens, and Jil Sander’s Luke and Lucie Meier.

Rocky’s collection, which he said was inspired by “ghetto futurism,” was shown alongside a multi-media console that featured an ashtray, projector, and a music production setting. And is there a better way to introduce said new collection than with some modeling help from Rihanna herself?