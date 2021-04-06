Even before the pandemic, most of us would stay indoors on a Monday night. Rihanna, however, spent this week’s out and about in New York City’s Meatpacking District, in an outfit as far from pajamas as you can get: a leather blazer, bedazzled gloves, and, most notably, a brown pair of entirely sheer pants.

The ensemble was a far cry from her look over the weekend, when she went incognito at a protest over the weekend in support of #StopAsianHate, the movement to put an end to anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S. (They surged by nearly 150 percent last year.) There was, however, one casual element to her look on Monday: Instead of an “It” bag like Bottega Veneta’s Pouch, she toted a “Happy Birthday” gift for her mother, Monica Braithwaite, who just turned 52. Her gloves, however, were Bottega.

Rihanna has been equally casual about releasing music that wasn’t just a collaboration since her last studio album, Anti, which came out in 2016. Last month, the singer teased “just one song” and dropped a few more hints—like the possibility of a collab with City Girls’s Caresha—in the form of comments and replies on Instagram. In the meantime, she’s blessed us with a cookbook, seemingly countless Savage x Fenty drops, and another street-style moment, in a denim miniskirt and Tyson Reeder x Celine shirt while shopping at a grocery store in L.A.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images