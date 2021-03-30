Widespread vaccine availability is on the horizon, and with herd immunity comes a return to “normal” life, like enjoying candid photos of Rihanna carrying wine glasses in public while serving style ferocity. Honestly, any time we get to see Rihanna doing things that mere mortals do is a blessing, because sartorially, she always does the absolute most — and right now, we all need a dose of her glam.

Rihanna was spotted exiting a grocery store in Los Angeles in a look that reminds us summer is just on the horizon. She’s wearing a vaporwave tropical shirt from visual artist Tyson Reeder recent collaboration with Celine Homme; beaches and warm locales are a motif in Reeder’s work, and one that feels especially covetable these days. Tucked into the collar of her shirt, Rihanna also sports a pair of on-trend checkerboard print sunglasses atop a distressed denim skirt that heralds the arrival of warmy weather. She’s also strutting in a gorgeous pair of Amina Muaddi heels, accessorized with anklets — no subway grates needed.

Photo: Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images.

Photo: Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images.

Meanwhile, she’s teasing new music to her millions of fans, which, if we’re honest, would be another welcome gift as the pandemic winds down. A new Rihanna single and vaccine access? 2021 is full of promise already.