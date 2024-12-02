For most couples, a date night might involve heading to the local movie theater. Maybe that new bar down the block. For Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, naturally, date night calls for a trip into fashion’s past and then down the red carpet. Tonight, the stylish parents of two touched down at The Fashion Awards 2024 in exceedingly chic his-and-her looks.

Rihanna made a statement in a bright blue fur coat plucked straight from Christian Lacroix’s fall 2002 couture runway. The garment featured a plunging neckline that gathered around the shoulders. Her skirt was trimmed with a sheer black panel that she held in her hand on the carpet. The hat was part of the original design, walking down Lacroix’s runway on the same model. Rihanna added her own trimmings with leather opera gloves, a splash of diamond jewelry, and strappy black stilettos.

Rocky, who is being honored at the annual event with the Cultural Innovator Award, looked dapper in his take on the traditional men’s suit. He wore an oversized navy jacket and matching dress pants, from Bottega Veneta, that he paired with a white button down and a red tie underneath.

Rihanna and Rocky, who have been together since 2019, are no stranger to tackling the red carpet as a duo. And given the fact that Rocky’s receiving an honorary award tonight, it was only fitting that Rihanna played the role of supportive wifey in coordinating blue.

Rocky discussed his and Rihanna’s love story in his recent W cover story. “I knew from when we were younger. We both did, I think. So it was only right when we got older. We just kind of reconnected,” he said.

The rapper also talked about their two little ones, Rza, 2, and Riot, 1. “I think Rza is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert,” he explained. “Riot’s an extrovert—he’s just like his mom. Rza is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin. He got his mom’s forehead, but he got everything else from me. I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother.”