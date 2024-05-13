Rihanna, a mother of two boys and of many on the Internet, spent her Mother’s Day Weekend by showing us all who’s boss. Or better yet, who’s mother. Over the past two days, Rihanna treated the New York City streets to some major off-duty fashion. And, some major vintage runway fashion too.

On Sunday evening, Rihanna hit the town for a movie date night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Naturally, the Fenty mogul treated her trip to the theatre like a Paris Fashion Week appearance. She wore a graphic top that was an iteration of a piece from Comme des Garçons’s fall 2003 runway show. She matched her ruby red blouse, which featured bold white lettering, with a coordinating maxi skirt complete with a daring side slit and a black train. Per usual, accessories were just as much of a focal point. Rihanna went with sheer opera gloves—that she styled with a five figure Jacob & Co. watch—a Gucci horsebit bag, and blinged-out Chanel shades. Glam was kept classic in the form of pin-straight honey blonde hair and a bold red lip.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The runway version of Rihanna’s look was a bit much more sculptural. Designer Rei Kawakubo had also paired the avant-garde top with a multi-color sweater and black puddle boots.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Rihanna kicked off her archival weekend on Saturday. While celebrating her son RZA’s second birthday, she sported a pewter gray fur and lingerie top from Tom Ford’s fall 2004 Gucci collection. Rihanna has always been a Tom Ford fanatic, but this particular collection holds special meaning in the designer’s legacy. It happened to be his last presentation for the Italian brand.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna paired her bustier top and fuzzy coat, which she wore off-the-shoulder like Ford intended, with matching cargo pants from The Attico. For an added finish, the mogul topped everything off with a bejeweled necklace, oval sunglasses from Gianfranco Ferrè, and pointed stilettos.