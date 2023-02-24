Riley Keough stepped out on the red carpet on Thursday night to celebrate the premiere of her new Prime Video show, Daisy Jones & The Six. It was the first time the actress has made a public appearance since June 2022, so Keough opted to make quite the statement for her return, taking it on dropping in couture with a look from Schiaparelli’s recent spring 2023 show.

The actress opted for a textured dress featuring a structured top with an extremely low cut neckline, and a skirt made of black glass fringe and bugle beads. Keough and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, styled the look with the black velvet opera gloves originally seen on the runway, but switched out the model’s molded nude shoes for a pair of simple black pumps. A pair of hand-faceted, broken green glass earrings from Schiaparelli completed the look and brought some color to the ensemble.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This wasn’t just Keough’s first appearance since this summer, but also her first since the passing of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, last month. Keough was supported on the red carpet by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, who spoke at Presley’s funeral, where he revealed that he and Keough recently welcomed a daughter together.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keough was also joined by the show’s executive producer, Reese Witherspoon, who also happened to wear Schiaparelli in the form of a strapless, knee-length dress from Daniel Roseberry’s spring/summer 2023 collection, featuring trompe l’œil skeleton details with velvet bone inserts and golden nipple buttons down the front. Witherspoon posed with Keough on the red carpet, along with the show’s other star, Sam Claflin, who wore a maroon suit with a black tee to the premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images