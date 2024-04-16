Tweed fabric and Chanel go hand in hand. So, what’s the French brand’s opinion of the trendiest red carpet textile there is, sheer? Well, last night, Riley Keough provided a risqué answer to the above question as she attended the Under the Bridge premiere.

Keough slipped into a full look from Chanel’s spring 2024 runway show for the occasion. Her LBD, despite its sheer qualities, turned out to be rather ladylike both in its form and function. Keough’s dress was designed with a square-shaped neckline and Victorian-style long sleeves before finishing off with a tea-length maxi skirt. The actress also indulged in another red carpet obsession—exposed undergarments—by way of a matching black bra and briefs that she layered below her prairie dress. Keough kept things simple for glam in the form of dewy, natural skin and rounded everything out with peep-toe black heels.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keough was later joined by her Under the Bridge co-star Lily Gladstone on the red carpet. The Killers of the Flower Moon star paid homage to her Indigenous heritage by way of a bold, patterned cape from Pamela Baker’s label Himikalas. Gladstone topped off her look with a black button down, dress pants, and her signature statement earrings.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Hulu’s true-crime miniseries Under the Bridge, which counts Keough as an executive producer, tells the true story of Reena Virk—a 14-year-old Canadian girl who was murdered by a group of teenagers in 1997. Keough plays the role of Rebecca Godfrey, an investigator and novelist who wrote a book about the story, while Gladstone plays Cam Bentland, a local police officer tasked with looking after the case.

“I was such a fan of hers and when you’re a fan of other actors you’re kind of always thinking of them when you’re doing jobs,” Keough said of Gladstone. “She was the first person who came to mind for this.”

Gladstone echoed her co-star’s statements. “When I heard Riley was attached, I was just dying to,” the actress explained of the project. “I've been dying to work with her for a long time, so it also gave me great confidence. There was a little bit of a hesitancy doing true crime so soon after doing Killers of the Flower Moon, but I knew that with Riley not only starring in it, but EP-ing it that it was gonna be a very compassionate deep dive into a story.”