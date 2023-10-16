Actress Lily Gladstone, who was raised on the reservation of the Blackfeet Nation, is already the breakout star of Martin Scorsese’s 2023 crime saga Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, adapted from David Grann’s novel of the same title, tells the story of Oklahoma’s Osage community whose mysterious murders become the subject of national attention. While Hollywood veterans like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are part of the cast, it is Gladstone’s role as Mollie Kyle that may lead to a possible Best Actress nod at the Oscars.
Before her most recent role, Gladstone has appeared in Buster’s Mal Heart, Winter in the Blood, and most notably played The Rancher in Certain Women opposite Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern. Not only has Gladstone matured into a star on the screen, her personal style delicately combines her Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage with brands like Valentino and Louis Vuitton. Below, take a look back at Lily Gladstone’s best red carpet moments over the years.