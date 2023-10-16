Actress Lily Gladstone, who was raised on the reservation of the Blackfeet Nation, is already the breakout star of Martin Scorsese’s 2023 crime saga Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, adapted from David Grann’s novel of the same title, tells the story of Oklahoma’s Osage community whose mysterious murders become the subject of national attention. While Hollywood veterans like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are part of the cast, it is Gladstone’s role as Mollie Kyle that may lead to a possible Best Actress nod at the Oscars.

Before her most recent role, Gladstone has appeared in Buster’s Mal Heart, Winter in the Blood, and most notably played The Rancher in Certain Women opposite Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern. Not only has Gladstone matured into a star on the screen, her personal style delicately combines her Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage with brands like Valentino and Louis Vuitton. Below, take a look back at Lily Gladstone’s best red carpet moments over the years.

2023: Louis Vuitton Show Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gladstone attended Louis Vuitton’s runway show in a full look from the brand that consisted of a silver dress, camel coat, and leather combat boots.

2023: The Art of Elysium "Paradis" Anniversary Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress sported a patterned tunic and black skirt for The Art of Elysium "Paradis" Anniversary in 2023.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Gladstone dazzled in a floral couture gown from Valentino.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Gladstone stepped out to the Killers of the Flower Moon photo call at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic cape dress.

2023: Kering Women In Motion Talk Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the Kering Women In Motion Talk, the actress hit the step and repeat in a casual all-white look.

2023: Sundance Film Festival Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gladstone stepped out to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in a red fringe dress and leather chelsea boots.

2022: Fantastic Fest Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star attended the premiere of Quantum Cowboys during the 2023 Fantastic Fest in a multi-color dress and coordinating earrings.

2021: Gotham Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City, Gladstone made a statement on the red carpet in a sheer top and patterned skirt.

2017: BAFTA Tea Party Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Gladstone looked regal in a tulle and paisley gown for a 2017 BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles.

2017: Film Independent Spirit Awards C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Prints have always been a cornerstone of Gladstone’s red carpet style—here, she wore a gold and red floral number to the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2016: Gotham Independent Film Awards Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gladstone shimmered in a reflective pink midi dress for the 2016 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

2016: New York Film Festival WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images For the premiere of Certain Women at the New York Film Festival, the film star kept it simple in a black, cut-out maxi dress and bold lip.

2016: Sundance Film Festival C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Here, at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Gladstone layered a floral maxi dress with a two-toned jacket.