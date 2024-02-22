Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccoli singlehandedly kicked off the “PP” Pink craze (long before Barbiecore came along, that is) and now, it looks like the designer has turned his sights to another statement color: the very on-trend ruby red. Last night, Killers Of The Flower Moon actress and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone was a vision in red (and lots of sequins) during the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Gladstone stepped out to the annual event in a captivating custom look from the Italian brand that turned Dorothy Gale’s ruby red slippers into a full fit. She based the monochrome outfit around a statement, ruffled cape that extended from her shoulders all the way to the floor. Gladstone paired that piece with a matching polo shirt and wide-legged pants that packed just as much glitz as her cape.

Piccoli is known for his statement designs and use of bold colors, so his embrace of this specific shade of red isn’t a huge departure from his usual style leanings. The designer has incorporated the shade into previous collections, too, like his recent couture showing in January. Still, it’s notable to see this very trendy cherry hue take shape on the awards circuit red carpet—so far, it’s been reserved by the typical fashion girl crowd amongst the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kylie Jenner.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gladstone’s version of the trend—which she styled with tassel earrings and an edgy hairstyle—is very, very different than those of Bieber & co. More suited for an award-winning actress than your favorite L.A. influencer.

The film star, who is one of the front runners in the Best Actress category at this year’s Oscars, is no stranger to Piccoli’s Valentino. For one of her debut KOTM appearances last May at Cannes, she dazzled in a couture floral dress from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. More recently, she earned a Golden Globe trophy—making history as the the first Indigenous woman to win the Best Actress award—in another Valentino stunner that she topped off with Bulgari jewels.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Oscars are less than three weeks away which means that stars (and their trusty stylists) are out in full force conjuring up looks for the biggest night in film. Although Gladstone has sported other brands—the likes of Gucci, Marni, Burberry, and Armani—this awards season, Valentino seems like a natural choice for her. Whether she goes for PP pink or PP red seems like the million dollar question.