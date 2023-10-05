The Beckham brothers have a lot to live up to when it comes to fashion. So many of Posh and Beck’s looks still live rent free in our minds, after all. Yet, it seems all three sons are trying their best, both on their own and as part of aspiring fashionn power couples with their respective partners.

Earlier this week, the whole family was in London for the premiere of Beckham—the new Netflix documentary centered around David’s rise to fame. And while they all looked entirely stylish, it was middle son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan who might’ve took home best dressed.

Romeo hit the step and repeat in a deep brown Louis Vuitton suit. And while the set was tailored to the tee, it had some unconventional details—like the blazer’s wrap-around closure and the ballooning fit of the pleated pants.

David’s style seemed to be rubbing off on his son—for accessories, the 21-year-old went with strings of diamond chains, white sneakers, and tinted sunglasses. His shaved buzz cut looked like a carbon copy of his dad’s signature ’90s look, too. Later in the night, he removed the jacket to unveil a camel-colored tank top underneath.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Mia, who is signed to Ford models and has walked runways for the likes of JW Anderson and Richard Quinn, kept things straightforward in a slip-style black dress, slicked back hair, and a statement red lip. She also, fittingly, carried a Victoria Beckham shoulder bag for the occasion.

While the pair have been an item since 2019, this was just one of a handful of red carpet appearances together—the most recent being for The Fashion Awards in 2022. Romeo again wore a fitted suit, this one in gray and from Dior, while Mia switched things up in a sheer lace dress, patent trench coat, and an edgy hairstyle.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Though there’s already one (or two if you count Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz) power couple in the family, there’s definitely room for another. Romeo, who plays professional football in London, seems to have taken an interest in his dad’s passion for sport and fashion. But at the same time, he’s approaching things in a new, Gen Z way with modern takes on tailoring and a unique flair for street style.

Mia is involved in the fashion industry, just like Victoria, and just finished proceedings at Fashion Month where she took to the runway for Holzweiler and sat on the front row of brands like Givenchy, Balmain, and Chopova Lowena. With some friendly, power couple competition amongst the Beckhams, it’s not too far off to assume there’s a bit of Deja Vu in the cards for Romeo and Mia.