Rosalía has never met a freaky tutu she didn’t like. The superstar has been on a mission to make the girlish garment into an all-purpose subversive statement pieces. Her latest effort finds her cross-pollinating ballerina with buttoned-up librarian.

Spotted out and about on the streets on the first day of Paris Fashion Week today, the singer donned a drop-waist tutu with a tweed upper featuring a muted pinstripe motif. She played with the associations of geek-chic frumpiness by pairing it with a pilling gray cardigan, which she wore partially undone and messily tucked into her skirt. She added extra edge with sky-high platform stilettos and buggy, oversize sunglasses. The top three-quarters of the outfit would be right at home in a stuffy academic setting. But the jet-black tufts of tulle jutting out above her knees gave the ensemble a dark, dancer edge.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s a fitting follow-up to her summer of voluminous silhouettes. Throughout her Lux world tour, Rosalía has stepped out in an array of tutus—using the highly specific garment to play with kinkwear codes, muted monochrome, and gothic glamour. Her street style looks have spanned a rubber see-through number from London designer Yasmina to an all-white dress with a fluffy feathered skirt. Onstage, she’s worn everything from a tattered black tutu to a custom Dior sculptural ballerina frock.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Her latest look, however, brings the dancer uniform into new, genre-blending territory. By adding pinstripes, a grandmotherly sweater, and a messy low bun to the equation, Rosalía has made the tutu well-suited for study hall.