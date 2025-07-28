Oh, you think skinny jeans are actually making a comeback? Not on Rosé’s watch. Over the weekend, Rosé was in New York alongside her Blackpink bandmates for the New York dates of their much-anticipated comeback tour. And while the group was busy performing in front of two sold-out crowds at Citi Field, Rosé used her free time to make the case that baggy jeans still reign supreme.

Following their show on July 27, Rosé was spotted in the Chelsea neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning wearing a sleek twist on summer dressing. In a play on proportion, the singer paired a teensy tiny bralette with baggy, acid-wash jeans that sat low on her hips. For a layered touch, Rosé accented her loose trousers with a pair of men’s boxer shorts that poked out from over her jeans. Rosé kept up her embrace of statement silhouettes by carrying a large leather tote bag on her shoulder. Two-tone sneakers, barely visible from beneath the hem of her pants, completed the look.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the weekend, Rosé grabbed a bite to eat at the Uptown favorite Polo Bar. Keeping up her embrace of loose denim, the singer wore a pair of mid-wash jeans that featured distressing and a western-style bell shape. Rosé styled her retro trousers with black high-fashion flip-flops, a wardrobe staple that’s been making the rounds among celebrities this summer.

From there, the singer amped up her look with a black camisole she cinched with a dark brown belt. She carried a black handbag, styled with a patterned scarf placed around the handle, and wore a suede jacket over her shoulders to finish everything off.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The schedule for a stadium tour is no joke—Rosé and the rest of Blackpink are headed to Paris next—but there’s something refreshing about seeing those flashes of personal style in between all those glitzy stage looks.