Rosé Believes in the Power of a Simple Tube Sock

Tube socks aren’t just for the gym—just ask Blackpink’s Rosé, who transformed the “$12 for a six pack” item into a fall street-style statement while out in New York City yesterday.

Rosé slipped into a pair of stark white socks that she scrunched up her calves for a casual effect. Rather than styling them with chunky dad sneakers reminiscent of the late Princess Di’s infamous fall off-duty looks or with leather loafers (popular, particularly amongst men right now), she chose to elevate her socks with another fashion insider alternative: ballet flats. The singer wore a pair of black leather slides that featured a slight heel and bow details at the vamp.

Leaning into fall layering with the rest of her ensemble, Rosé wore a high-low black dress with metallic embroidery and a black oversized denim jacket. In her hand, she carried The Row’s sold-out Margaux 10 bag—another It Girl-loved item that’s as hard to find as an Hermès Birkin at retail these days.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Never one to overdo her off-duty fashion, Rosé styled the rest of her ensemble in a casual, cool manner. She wore rounded black frames and sported her signature bright blonde hair in a tousled ponytail.

The humble white sock re-emerged into the fashion ether last summer, as stars began wearing them with all types of shoes—from more formal options like high heels and stilettos to the common, everyday ones such as trainers and mules. Rosé, for her part, has dabbled in the look before. For her 28th birthday in February, she wore a pair of sparkly party heels with socks that trailed up her legs. Her latest flat iteration is much more well-suited for fall days in the city, however.

With her ballet shoe-white sock game, layered party dress and classic denim coat, and her coveted It bag, Rosé effortlessly set the tone for off-duty style heading into the fall season.