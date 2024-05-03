Rosé, a princess dress proponent, is treating her latest princess moment to some towering runway shoes. Last night, the Blackpink megastar looked like pure fashion royalty as she stepped out to a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City. Rosé made her way to the brand’s flagship Manhattan boutique to celebrate the launch of their Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection.

The singer slipped into a strapless blush pink mini dress from the Australian brand Zimmerman. Rosé’s skin-tone dress kicked off with a plunging neckline and a corseted bodice that then finished into a puffy mini skirt. Naturally, she was decked out in Tiffany jewels for the night—specifically a Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams link necklace, matching earrings, and a yellow gold with pavé diamonds ring. On her way into the venue, Rosé was spotted wearing a pair of the Zendaya-approved “So Kate” pumps from Louboutin.

Later in the night, though, it seems that the musician had a bit of an outfit change in honor of Tiffany’s signature shade of blue. She slipped off her Louboutins in favor of towering Vivienne Westwood heels from the British label’s spring 2024 collection. The pair were designed in a pastel blue jacquard fabric and featured lace-up details and a ribbon closure. It looks like Rosé decided to wear the shoes just to snap a few Instagram photos—probably a wise decision give that Naomi Campbell famously toppled down Westwood’s 1993 runway while wearing the same silhouette.

@roses_are_rosie

Throughout the night, which featured a cocktail hour followed by an intimate dinner, Rosé met up with a few of the event’s star-studded guests including the man of the hour, Pharrell Williams. She posed with Rosalía, who shimmered in an off-the-shoulder gown, and an LBD-clad Ayo Edebiri. Rosé then shared a laugh with Blake Lively who similarly paid homage to Tiffany blue in a shimmery confection from the 1960s that she paired with megawatt jewelry. Between Lively’s on-theme dress and Rosé’s staggering runway heels, Tiffany blue notched two major fashion wins last night.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shop Rosé’s Picks: