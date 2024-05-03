Blake Lively knows how to dress the part. Last night, the actress brought old Hollywood glamour, and some major vintage fashion, all the way to New York City. She stepped out to a Tiffany & Co. event while wearing a beaded mermaid gown that was designed in the perfect shade of Tiffany blue.

Lively descended upon the luxury brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship boutique to celebrate the launch of their Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection. The star, who often acts as her own stylist, slipped into a bombshell mermaid dress from the 1960s. The shimmery piece featured a curve-hugging shape and scallop details throughout. A slight slit at the back added even more intrigue to the dress as did the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird 18k yellow gold brooches that were pinned along the neckline. Lively added some more sparkle to her night out with a pendant necklace styled as a bracelet, diamond earrings, and Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. rings. For glam, Lively sported her go-to tousled waves and a coral lip and topped everything off with Gucci sandal heels and a shimmery clutch.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, dubbed The Landmark, the actress mixed and mingled with several of the night’s A-list attendees who included the likes of Anitta, A$AP Rocky, Rosalía, and Gabrielle Union. Lively posed for a photo with Blackpink’s Rosé who epitomized classic elegance in a blush pink Zimmermann dress and matching Louboutin pumps.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stars galore have made their way to the Big Apple in anticipation of Monday’s Met Gala. Lively, who last attended fashion’s night out in 2022, hasn’t confirmed if she’ll be in attendance on Monday, but we can’t help but compare her gilded vintage number to the dress she wore two years ago. That year, the actress nailed the “Gilded Glamour” theme in a Versace confection that mimicked the oxidation and architecture of the Empire State Building.

This year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” will likely have many dipping into the archives for some sort of rare vintage fashion moment. And if Lively, a Met Gala regular, does decide to attend, she’s already had the perfect trial run with her vintage Tiffany & Co. look.