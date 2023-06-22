FASHION

Royal Ascot 2023: See All of the Regal Fashion and Fancy Hats

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend day three of Royal Ascot 2023.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

When June rolls around, so does the highly anticipated pomp and circumstance of the Royal Ascot. Held annually across five days, the meet at Ascot Racecourse just outside of London hosts world class horse racing that draws members of the Royal family as well as British socialites and celebrities. This year’s spectacle marks the first time that King Charles III will lead the event after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth III in September. The late Queen would often race horses at the festival over the years in addition to her ceremonial duties, making it an annual highlight of the British social calendar.

The King will be joined by Queen Camilla as well as other members of the Royal family such as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more. The event is bound to have plenty of noteworthy fashion—think florals, pastel dresses, custom overcoats, and a variety of fasteners and hats. It will take place from June 20th to the 24th, so, keep checking back here as we keep track of everything worn during the 2023 Royal Ascot.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Queen Camilla in Anna Valentine with Philip Treacy hat.

Princess Anne
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
Zara Tindall
John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Scanlan Theodor.

Sabrina Elba
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In Self-Portrait.

Princess Anne
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Suzannah.

Zara Tindall
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In Laura Green with Juliette Botterill fastener.

Queen Camilla
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In Anna Valentine with Philip Treacy hat.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
Princess Anne
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Queen Camilla in custom Dior.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice in Beulah with Juliette Millinery headband.

Zara Tindall
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Leo Lin with Sarah Cant hat.

Hana Cross
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Georgia Toffolo
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images