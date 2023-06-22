When June rolls around, so does the highly anticipated pomp and circumstance of the Royal Ascot. Held annually across five days, the meet at Ascot Racecourse just outside of London hosts world class horse racing that draws members of the Royal family as well as British socialites and celebrities. This year’s spectacle marks the first time that King Charles III will lead the event after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth III in September. The late Queen would often race horses at the festival over the years in addition to her ceremonial duties, making it an annual highlight of the British social calendar.

The King will be joined by Queen Camilla as well as other members of the Royal family such as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and more. The event is bound to have plenty of noteworthy fashion—think florals, pastel dresses, custom overcoats, and a variety of fasteners and hats. It will take place from June 20th to the 24th, so, keep checking back here as we keep track of everything worn during the 2023 Royal Ascot.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Queen Camilla in Anna Valentine with Philip Treacy hat.

Princess Anne Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Zara Tindall John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Scanlan Theodor.

Sabrina Elba Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In Self-Portrait.

Princess Anne Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Suzannah.

Zara Tindall Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In Laura Green with Juliette Botterill fastener.

Queen Camilla Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In Anna Valentine with Philip Treacy hat.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Princess Anne Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Queen Camilla in custom Dior.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Beatrice in Beulah with Juliette Millinery headband.

Zara Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Leo Lin with Sarah Cant hat.

Hana Cross David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images