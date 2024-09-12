5 Top Runway Models Share What’s In Their Fashion Month Survival Kits

Fashion month is a marathon. Ask any editor, stylist, photographer, retail buyer, hair or makeup artist how they’re doing during September (or February) and you’ll get one answer: Tired. Meanwhile, for the models they all line up to see, the call times are earlier, the nights are later, and the quick changes and beauty transformations are enough to make your head spin—or cause a full-blown identity crisis. But then, the runway is just a version of heading to the office for the world’s leading models. So what do they keep in their work bags during the busiest time of the year? Here, we asked Colin Jones (aka Col the Doll), Lineisy Montero, Victoria Fawole, Devyn Garcia, and Hiandra Martinez to spill the details on their survival kits.

Colin Jones

“You have to be prepared for anything, especially when you’re doing multiple shows in a day,” Jones, an It girl who has been on the cover of WWD, i-D magazine, and more, tells W. “I like to think of myself as the soccer mom who works in fashion. I’ll first throw in my skincare essentials. Under-eye masks I typically wear in the morning, on my way to shows. Then I’ll toss in a couple liquid IVs and vitamin C packs, followed by a toothbrush, chewing gum, and a roller perfume/deodorant. Never underestimate the power of a Tide To Go stick. My diary has become an absolute essential, especially because I can stick little mementos that I collect inside of it. With the room I have left, I’ll pack my Mason Pearson hairbrush (which is a lifesaver for fine-hair people), and a couple snacks for extra energy throughout the day. For a final touch, I’ll bring a pack of playing cards—they always come in handy when we’re backstage anticipating showtime.”

Colin Jones walking the Maison Margiela spring 2024 runway. Courtesy of Maison Margiela

“Growing up, my mom was obsessed with Tetris,” Jones, adds. “I feel an obligation as her daughter to use that part of my brain, and play Tetris every morning with my bag. The only problem comes when I have the desire to add something into the mix. I’m obsessed with Maltesers. One time at a London show, there was an entire basket of them at catering. I fit as many as I could into my already Tetris-packed bag and returned to my hotel to find a beautiful chocolate supernova had exploded everywhere inside my bag.” Despite the candy gaffe, Jones still keeps an “abundance of lollipops” on her during the fashion weeks. “I’ll pass them around, and offer them to everyone backstage. (Bonus points if there’s bubblegum in the middle!)”

Lineisy Montero

“I always carry two bags: a large one with my Polaroid [camera and photos] and a more fashionable one that goes best with my outfit of the day,” says Montero, a New York Fashion Week powerhouse who walked the more runways than any other model during her debut season in 2016. “I definitely can’t miss my headphones—music is everything. Depending on how busy the day is going to be, you might find some snacks or a book in my bag, in addition to my keys and a lipstick.”

The 28-year-old says her schedule usually calls for 6 AM call times and workdays that stretch to 10 PM. “Sometimes there is not much time to rest. In my case, it is a little more difficult because I suffer from insomnia. But between castings and fittings, I take a little nap at lunch,” she says.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

For Montero, frequent check-ins with her family keep her grounded during fashion week. “I always communicate with my mother about how our days are going. We talk between shows by text or I call her at night,” she says. “Even in Europe, I make sure to text her. She knows every step I take.

“Something that makes me feel at home in hotels is making sure to organize my accessories (necklaces, earrings, sunglasses, hats, etc.) on a towel on a table—the same way I’d organize my personal products in my own apartment. Same with my shoes.” Plus, “I always get very cold on planes, so I carry a blanket with me. I have several, but my favorite is a Harry Potter one.”

Hiandra Martinez

“During fashion month, I always pack a few essentials,” says Martinez, who recently appeared on the runways of Willy Chavarria and Brandon Maxwell for spring 2025. Chief among her necessities: “a portable charger because my phone is my lifeline and a good face cream since my skin tends to get super dehydrated during these busy days. And, of course, I can never forget my heels. They’re a must, even if it means sacrificing a bit of comfort for style.” On shorter workdays, her bag “definitely gets a break. I usually just throw in my headphones, my keys, and a snack bar—keeping it light and simple. No need to lug around the whole survival kit when I’m not on the grind for 14 hours.”

Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Being stylish while running to and from shows is certainly a consideration, but Martinez says she has a little help from the photographers. “When you’re in the industry long enough, you get to know the photographers pretty well. Many of them become friends and they help you look your best. Sometimes they’ll say, ‘Hand me that big bag and just step out with the cute one,’ or they’ll suggest, ‘Put on those sunglasses so you don’t look too tired.’”

To combat dark circles under her eyes, Martinez makes sure to eat. “Well, it’s actually more like snacking on the go—thank goodness for the energy bars I stash in my bag,” she adds. “Resting is a luxury, but I sneak in mini-breaks whenever possible, usually while getting my hair or makeup done. That’s also when I catch up with friends, family, or my significant other—thank you, headphones and voice notes! It’s all about finding those little moments of peace amid the chaos.”

Devyn Garcia

“My must-haves are Band-Aids and the blister-care product Compeed (even if I am not doing a show),” Garcia tells W. At just 23 years old, she’s become a runway regular walking every top ticket show from Michael Kors to Tory Burch. “Chocolate-covered almonds are the best for when you’re bouncing around and need a spark of energy. I’ll eat a few of those and immediately feel better. Also, makeup wipes! They save time between shows. And after a long day, it’s the equivalent of taking your bra off.” She packs it all into her chic Prada Large Buckle leather handbag. “I want to look a little more elevated during fashion month, so I’ve invested in the purse to take on the go and between meetings.”

On big show days, Garcia “will try to fit a book inside my bag, but it is difficult to concentrate in the frenzy. With that being said, I do like to meditate when getting my hair, makeup, and nails done. A peaceful activity is important for balance when I am being pulled in a million different directions.”

Garcia walking the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week, September 2024. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Garcia feels she must look in point between shows. “1000% it’s always a consideration,” she says. “People don’t want to only see models in all-black or tight-fitting clothes anymore—hell, even in heels! I’ve learned the right formula to make an outfit: a big tote bag with joggers looks cute. I typically reach for my Marsèll boots and any of my R13 pants.”

The Miami native has a particular travel ritual. “When I check into a place, the first thing I like to do is grocery shop and find the items that would typically be in my fridge,” she says. “It’s inevitable to eat out while going from city to city and meeting to meeting, but I always try to cook something that feels familiar, wherever I’m staying.”

Victoria Fawole

Fawole walking the Ralph Lauren spring 2025 show in the Hamptons. Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

“On really long days, I always have a book and my Nintendo, in case I get bored,” Fawole, seen here shutting down the runway at Ralph Lauren’s spring 2025 show, tells W. “I do love my games,” she adds with a laugh.

“I have specific bags for fashion week,” the Lagos native tells W. “For example, my Bottega Veneta Andiamo Large bag is my go-to. She’s massive enough, and very stylish.”

When many shows and fittings are on the calendar, “I always carry a snack. Uber Eats is handy for when I’m hungry and stuck in the makeup chair,” Fawole adds. “But it depends how I’m feeling that day. I often switch between carrying minibags and holding my books [in my hands.] But I recently discovered book bags, so now, I can rock both the mini bag and the book bag.”

Calling her family provides “a boost when needed.” And Fawole “can’t travel without my teddy, it makes me feel at home when I’m in a new city or sick.” The main thing is to “never be caught lacking,” she adds. “Even on shorter days, I won’t be unprepared. Fashion week is unpredictable!”