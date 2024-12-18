Sabrina Carpenter Puts A Holiday Twist On A “Bad Girl Sandy” Set

There’s no denying Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, but Sabrina Carpenter seems to be staking her claim as the Holiday’s new Princess. Last night, following the release of her new Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, the singer hit the stage in another festive Holiday number. Of course, it wasn’t just any ol’ Holiday look—in true Carpenter fashion, it nodded to every theater kid’s favorite movie musical: Grease.

Performing with Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers during the Ally Coalition Talent Show at New York University, Carpenter slipped into an all-black matching set. Both her corset vest and capri pants were wrapped up in bows. Down below, she added peep-toe heels.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, with the silhouette and Carpenter’s big, blonde hair we couldn’t help but think of Olivia Newton-John’s character Sandy in the 1978 film, Grease. At least the final scene where she embraces her inner bad girls and dons all black. Carpenter may have been singing her own tunes, but her look couldn’t stop us from humming “You’re The One That I Want.”

Given Carpenter’s recent penchant for channeling film and television moments with her outfits (and her recent split from Barry Keoghan), it’s not too far off to say she was feeling a bit like “Bad Girl Sandy” last night.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Carpenter referenced another landmark fictional character while promoting her Christmas show in New York City. She slipped into a vintage Lillie Rubin mini dress that Fran Drescher wore on the pilot episode of The Nanny in 1993.

Just a few days prior, the singer flexed her fashion pull in an archival Chanel “revenge” dress from the brand’s fall 1994 collection. Her mini was designed with black and white fur, which perfectly matched the singer’s ruby lip color. Between these three look, there’s no denying that Carpenter definitely has a thing for a vintage fashion reference.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images