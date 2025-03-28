It’s officially vacation season—well, almost—and no one is more excited than Sabrina Carpenter. The Grammy winner shared a glimpse into her recent Italian getaway, all while previewing what may be some of summer 2025’s biggest trends (or at least revisiting some all star summer trends from the past).

Carpenter slipped into a bold floral set for a boating trip with friends. Her light pink blouse featured a nipped-in waist juxtaposed with free-flowing bell sleeves. The piece was just sheer enough that the singer’s yellow bra was visible from underneath.

Florals have always been a summer staple, but Carpenter’s version of the print is more in line with the pastel, airy kinds seen in the early 2000s. The singer paired her blouse with a low-waisted maxi skirt in light blue that featured a long slit at the side. Simple brown sandals and a tousled hairdo finished the look.

@sabrinacarpenter

Sheer is an all-year staple these days, but Carpenter must have filled her suitcases to the brim with transparent clothes before heading to Europe. In addition to her boating look, the singer wore a long sky blue dress that was fully translucent.

@sabrinacarpenter

While Carpenter always has fun with fashion, the spring and summer months are really when she plays around with her style. Last year, the singer was all about red pinstripes, tiny mini dresses, and bombshell head scarves that recalled the vintage wardrobes of Audrey Hepburn and Brigit Bardot.

This summer, it appears as though Carpenter is continuing in that vein. Already the singer has prioritized free-flowing silhouettes, whimsy florals, and skin-baring details like an exposed thong. Oh, and don’t forget the sheer.