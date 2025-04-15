Sadie Sink Goes Gothic Bombshell in Vintage Vivienne Westwood

If there’s something Sadie Sink loves more than a structured black gown, it’s a structured black gown with a backstory. After unearthing a rare Riccardo Tisci-era Givenchy number last month, the actor stepped out to the debut of her Broadway production last night in an archival corset dress from Vivienne Westwood.

Sink slipped into the gothic dress to attend the opening night of John Proctor is the Villain, a take on Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in which she plays a high schooler named Shelby Holcomb. The look was totally Westwood, from the corseted bodice with velvet inserts to the gathered princess skirt that fell elegantly below. Sink accented her dress with a bold red lip, another staple of her step and repeat repertoire. Fred Leighton jewelry and tousled curls completed the outfit.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Sink and her stylist Molly Dickson clearly have their eye on similar pieces to this Westwood number for the actor’s red carpet appearances. And for good reason.

At the O’Dessa premiere in early March, Sink looked like a full goth princess in a lace and velvet look from Tisci’s fall 2015 Givenchy collection. Like her latest pull, it featured a fitted top half that fanned into a free-flowing skirt down below. She again went with a classic red lip, this time pairing it with slicked-back hair and slouchy leather boots. Sink expertly tailored this Givenchy piece for the red carpet setting with her styling choices. On the 2015 runway, it was shown with elaborate face jewelry and piercings, which might have been overly editorial for the occasion.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of all the vintage styles to take a liking to, black dresses like the ones Sink has worn recently are perhaps the most sensible option. The LBD has been a wardrobe staple of the celebrity set for decades now, meaning that silhouette will never look “dated” or overly referential like some vintage pulls might. (We’re looking at you, Y2K). We also must applaud Sink for finding her niche within red carpet dressing and sticking to it.