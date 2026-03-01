FASHION

All the Must-See Looks From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Dove Cameron attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Audi...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 2026 Actor Awards, known as the SAG Awards before this year’s swanky rebranding, kicked off in Los Angeles tonight—but whatever you may call them, the event always serves as the final pre-cursor to the Oscars in two weeks. Hosted by Kristen Bell and streamed live on Netflix, the Actor Awards are the last chance for stars to shore up their hopes heading into the Academy Awards. The evening also recognizes achievements in television, with actors from fan-favorite series like Hacks, Severance, The White Lotus, and Adolescence all up for awards. The late Catherine O’Hara is nominated for The Studio, and is due to be honored along with the likes of Diane Keaton, Gene Hackman, and Robert Redford during an “In Memoriam” segment.

For the first time in its history, the Screen Actors Guild’s ceremony will introduce an official dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s,” inviting attendees to reinterpret classic ideas of glamour for the red carpet. If the last weekend’s BAFTAs in London were any indication, expect lots of dramatic silhouettes, polished tailoring, and awards sparkle from the likes of Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Here, see the best dressed stars from the 2026 SAG Actor Awards red carpet.

Emma Stone

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Teyana Taylor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy and Belperron jewelry.

Connor Storrie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Goth

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Jessie Buckley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Kate Hudson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Paul Mescal

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Chase Infiniti

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dunst in Khaite and Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.

Tyler The Creator

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.

Sarah Pidgeon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Rahaminov jewelry.

Rose Byrne

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Odessa A’zion

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Michael B. Jordan

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Britt Lower

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Parker Posey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Hannah Einbinder

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria.

Amy Madigan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Wunmi Mosaku

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Messika jewelry.

Chase Sui Wonders

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sarah Paulson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Stalter

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Ethan Hawke

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior.

Tyler James Williams

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford and Cartier jewelry.

Jacob Lofland

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Eiza González

Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kristen Wiig

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Jean Smart

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ike Barinholtz

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Benicio Del Toro

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miles Caton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Adam Brody

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Michelle Randolph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Effy jewelry.

Chloé Zhao

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Damson Idris

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Prada.

Rhea Seehorn

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Erin Doherty

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Keri Russell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Yara Shoemaker.

Noah Wyle

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Yerin Ha

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and David Yurman jewelry.

Aimee Lou Wood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bibb in Ashi Studio. Rockwell in Prada.

Jacobi Jupe

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sam Nivola

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Cartier jewelry.

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams in Prada.

Charlie Hunnam

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Brioni.

Patrick Ball

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Natasha Rothwell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Naeem Khan and Mindi Mond jewelry.

Arnas Fedaravičius

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika and Messika jewelry.

Paul W. Downs

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sandra Bernhard

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Janelle James

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Brioni.

Jackie Tohn

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Genny.

William Stanford Davis

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Dove Cameron

David Fisher/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards

In Monique Lhuillier and Swarovski jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saiid Kobeisy and De Beers jewelry.

Paige DeSorbo

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

In Marmar Halim.