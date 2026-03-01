All the Must-See Looks From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet
The 2026 Actor Awards, known as the SAG Awards before this year’s swanky rebranding, kicked off in Los Angeles tonight—but whatever you may call them, the event always serves as the final pre-cursor to the Oscars in two weeks. Hosted by Kristen Bell and streamed live on Netflix, the Actor Awards are the last chance for stars to shore up their hopes heading into the Academy Awards. The evening also recognizes achievements in television, with actors from fan-favorite series like Hacks, Severance, The White Lotus, and Adolescence all up for awards. The late Catherine O’Hara is nominated for The Studio, and is due to be honored along with the likes of Diane Keaton, Gene Hackman, and Robert Redford during an “In Memoriam” segment.
For the first time in its history, the Screen Actors Guild’s ceremony will introduce an official dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s,” inviting attendees to reinterpret classic ideas of glamour for the red carpet. If the last weekend’s BAFTAs in London were any indication, expect lots of dramatic silhouettes, polished tailoring, and awards sparkle from the likes of Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Here, see the best dressed stars from the 2026 SAG Actor Awards red carpet.
Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
Timothée Chalamet
In Prada.
Teyana Taylor
In Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Gwyneth Paltrow
In Givenchy and Belperron jewelry.
Connor Storrie
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jenna Ortega
Irina Shayk
Mia Goth
In Dior.
Jessie Buckley
In Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Kate Hudson
In Valentino.
Paul Mescal
In Saint Laurent.
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Dunst in Khaite and Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.
Tyler The Creator
Viola Davis
In Gucci and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.
Sarah Pidgeon
In Balenciaga and Rahaminov jewelry.
Rose Byrne
In Chanel.
Odessa A’zion
In Giorgio Armani Privé.
Demi Moore
In Schiaparelli.
Michael B. Jordan
Britt Lower
Fran Drescher
Parker Posey
In Gucci.
Hannah Einbinder
In Willy Chavarria.
Amy Madigan
In Dior.
Wunmi Mosaku
In Louis Vuitton and Messika jewelry.
Chase Sui Wonders
In Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Sarah Paulson
Kathryn Hahn
Jeremy Allen White
Megan Stalter
Michelle Monaghan
In Prada and Sabyasachi jewelry.
Ethan Hawke
In Dior.
Tyler James Williams
Quinta Brunson
Patrick Schwarzenegger
In Tom Ford and Cartier jewelry.
Jacob Lofland
In Saint Laurent.
Eiza González
In Giorgio Armani Privé.
Kristen Wiig
Calista Flockhart
In Zuhair Murad.
Jean Smart
Sofia Carson
Ike Barinholtz
In Dior.
Benicio Del Toro
Allison Janney
Claire Danes
Miles Caton
In Louis Vuitton.
Adam Brody
In Prada.
Michelle Randolph
In Balenciaga and Effy jewelry.
Chloé Zhao
Damson Idris
In Prada.
Rhea Seehorn
In Louis Vuitton.
Erin Doherty
In Louis Vuitton.
Keri Russell
In Louis Vuitton.
Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen
Mindy Kaling
In Yara Shoemaker.
Noah Wyle
In Balenciaga.
Yerin Ha
In Balenciaga and David Yurman jewelry.
Aimee Lou Wood
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell
Bibb in Ashi Studio. Rockwell in Prada.
Jacobi Jupe
Sam Nivola
In Dior.
Sarah Catherine Hook
In Balenciaga and Cartier jewelry.
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
Williams in Prada.
Charlie Hunnam
In Brioni.
Patrick Ball
In Thom Browne.
Natasha Rothwell
In Naeem Khan and Mindi Mond jewelry.
Arnas Fedaravičius
Kristen Bell
In Georges Hobeika and Messika jewelry.
Paul W. Downs
Sandra Bernhard
Janelle James
Sterling K. Brown
In Brioni.
Jackie Tohn
In Genny.
William Stanford Davis
Dove Cameron
In Monique Lhuillier and Swarovski jewelry.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In Saiid Kobeisy and De Beers jewelry.
Paige DeSorbo
In Marmar Halim.