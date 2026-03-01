The 2026 Actor Awards, known as the SAG Awards before this year’s swanky rebranding, kicked off in Los Angeles tonight—but whatever you may call them, the event always serves as the final pre-cursor to the Oscars in two weeks. Hosted by Kristen Bell and streamed live on Netflix, the Actor Awards are the last chance for stars to shore up their hopes heading into the Academy Awards. The evening also recognizes achievements in television, with actors from fan-favorite series like Hacks, Severance, The White Lotus, and Adolescence all up for awards. The late Catherine O’Hara is nominated for The Studio, and is due to be honored along with the likes of Diane Keaton, Gene Hackman, and Robert Redford during an “In Memoriam” segment.

For the first time in its history, the Screen Actors Guild’s ceremony will introduce an official dress code: “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s,” inviting attendees to reinterpret classic ideas of glamour for the red carpet. If the last weekend’s BAFTAs in London were any indication, expect lots of dramatic silhouettes, polished tailoring, and awards sparkle from the likes of Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Here, see the best dressed stars from the 2026 SAG Actor Awards red carpet.

Emma Stone Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Teyana Taylor Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gwyneth Paltrow Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy and Belperron jewelry.

Connor Storrie Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jenna Ortega Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Irina Shayk Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Goth Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Jessie Buckley Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Kate Hudson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Paul Mescal Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Chase Infiniti Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst in Khaite and Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.

Tyler The Creator Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci and Pasquale Bruni jewelry.

Sarah Pidgeon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Rahaminov jewelry.

Rose Byrne Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Odessa A’zion Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Demi Moore Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Michael B. Jordan Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Britt Lower Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fran Drescher Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Parker Posey Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Hannah Einbinder Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria.

Amy Madigan Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Wunmi Mosaku Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Messika jewelry.

Chase Sui Wonders Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miss Sohee and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sarah Paulson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Stalter Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and Sabyasachi jewelry.

Ethan Hawke Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Dior.

Tyler James Williams Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford and Cartier jewelry.

Jacob Lofland JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Eiza González Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé.

Kristen Wiig Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Jean Smart Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Carson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ike Barinholtz Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Benicio Del Toro Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Allison Janney Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claire Danes Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miles Caton Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Adam Brody Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Michelle Randolph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Effy jewelry.

Chloé Zhao Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Damson Idris Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada.

Rhea Seehorn Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Erin Doherty Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Keri Russell Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Yara Shoemaker.

Noah Wyle Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Yerin Ha Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga and David Yurman jewelry.

Aimee Lou Wood Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bibb in Ashi Studio. Rockwell in Prada.

Jacobi Jupe Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sam Nivola Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Dior.

Sarah Catherine Hook Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Cartier jewelry.

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Williams in Prada.

Charlie Hunnam Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In Brioni.

Patrick Ball Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Natasha Rothwell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Naeem Khan and Mindi Mond jewelry.

Arnas Fedaravičius Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Bell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Hobeika and Messika jewelry.

Paul W. Downs Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sandra Bernhard Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Janelle James Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Brioni.

Jackie Tohn Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Genny.

William Stanford Davis Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Dove Cameron David Fisher/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards In Monique Lhuillier and Swarovski jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saiid Kobeisy and De Beers jewelry.