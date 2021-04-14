Do you miss getting dressed up for a risqué night on the town? Whether solo, on an intimate date, or with a group of your beloved party people, putting on a provocative look and hitting the town is a unique joy. Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello tapped into this fervent desire with his new fashion film, French Water — and Charlotte Gainsbourg captures our waylaid sense of allure.

French Water is directed by filmmaker Jim Jarmusch (Stranger Than Paradise, Only Lovers Left Alive), who composes a moody restaurant tableau bathed in purple nighttime light, with enigmatic string arrangements by experimental musician Noveller. A server, played by TikTok star and musician Leo Reilly, gazes expectantly at the door as Julianne Moore and Chloë Sevigny step inside. They’re wearing looks from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2021 collection — Moore in a tomato red tunic-length pantsuit and Sevigny in tights and a feathered cape — and are the epitome of nonchalant glamour.

They later emerge in cocktail wear; as they descend stairs, they wonder why Gainsbourg hasn’t joined them, with Sevigny jokingly calling her a “French bitch.” Gainsbourg appears, but she is in apparition, disappearing before Reilly’s eyes. She’s wearing a patent trench coat while making a serious case for capri pants this spring.

Indya Moore also joins the soirée. She’s looking for her power trio of friends, but has a drink of French water in a giant draongfly necklace. Taking a page out of Queen’s Gambit, Gainsbourg plays chess with herself, then dances in a psychedelic reverie. It reminds us how much we can’t wait to experience the mystery of the night all over again, with our best buds in tow. Light a candelabra and watch French Water below.