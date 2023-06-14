Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Salma Hayek has always brought authenticity to every facet of her nearly three decade career. And her red carpet style has been no exception. Since Hayek hit the big stage in the ‘90s, the Mexican-American actress has been ahead of her time in wearing some of the hottest trends (sheer, cropped cardigans, slip dresses) decades before they were deemed “in.”
Aside from her stellar appearances in films like Frida and Desperado, Hayek has formed bonds with some of the biggest brands in fashion. Early in her career, she would wear a slew of both rising and established designers like Narciso Rodriguez, Versace, Bottega Veneta, among others. Her 2009 marriage to billionare and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault has since seen the star wear almost exclusively Kering-owned brands (mainly Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga). The result is a red carpet style that is entirely her own—punctuated by billowing gowns, vibrant colors, and memorable silhouettes. After a plethora of roles and standout style moments, Hayek has shown no signs of slowing down, having most recently appeared in Magic Mike’s Last Dance as well as the sixth season of Netflix’s Black Mirror. Below, look back at some of the most notable times Hayek graced the red carpet.