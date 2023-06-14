Salma Hayek has always brought authenticity to every facet of her nearly three decade career. And her red carpet style has been no exception. Since Hayek hit the big stage in the ‘90s, the Mexican-American actress has been ahead of her time in wearing some of the hottest trends (sheer, cropped cardigans, slip dresses) decades before they were deemed “in.”

Aside from her stellar appearances in films like Frida and Desperado, Hayek has formed bonds with some of the biggest brands in fashion. Early in her career, she would wear a slew of both rising and established designers like Narciso Rodriguez, Versace, Bottega Veneta, among others. Her 2009 marriage to billionare and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault has since seen the star wear almost exclusively Kering-owned brands (mainly Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga). The result is a red carpet style that is entirely her own—punctuated by billowing gowns, vibrant colors, and memorable silhouettes. After a plethora of roles and standout style moments, Hayek has shown no signs of slowing down, having most recently appeared in Magic Mike’s Last Dance as well as the sixth season of Netflix’s Black Mirror. Below, look back at some of the most notable times Hayek graced the red carpet.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Cannes Film Festival, Hayek chose a dramatic deep purple Alexander McQueen gown from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection that she paired with jewels from Gucci.

2023: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Red is a constant throughout many of Hayek’s red carpet looks—at the Met Gala, she went with a tiered Gucci gown that featured a corset-inspired bustier.

2023: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Hayek dazzled at the Academy Awards (where she brought her daughter Valentina as a date) in an orange Gucci halter gown.

2022: SAG Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nominated as part of the cast of House of Gucci, Hayek went to the 2022 SAG Awards in a satin coral gown by the Italian brand that she paired with sheer opera-style gloves.

2021: Golden Globe Awards Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The actress wore a cherry red one-sleeve Alexander McQueen gown for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

2019: Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hayek donned a custom black and white Gucci gown for the Camp-themed Met Gala in 2019.

2017: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2017 Met Gala themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between," Hayek turned up in a black Balenciaga dress paired with the brand’s infamous pants-style boots.

2015: Cannes Film Festival Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hayek went with a deep purple gown with a plunging neckline for the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

2012: Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the premiere of Rust and Bone at the Cannes Film Festival, Hayek chose a black Gucci gown that featured gold and silver embroidery.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Honoring the work of Alexander McQueen at the 2011 Met Gala, the actress chose a nude gown from the late designer’s brand with floral accents and sheer detailing.

2009: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images At the Golden Globe Awards, Hayek wore a nude Bottega Veneta number that featured various degrees of ruching throughout.

2006: Academy Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Blue was the color of choice for Hayek when she wore an Atelier Versace dress at the Academy Awards in 2006.

2005: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Hayek opted for a black lace dress punctuated by a red satin belt for closing ceremony at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The bombshell opted for a body-contouring Narciso Rodriguez red dress, the same hue of her signature lip color, at the Golden Globes.

2000: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Blue was a running thread throughout many of Hayek’s earliest red carpet looks. Here, she wore an ethereal gown and a tulle shawl to the Academy Awards in 2000.

1999: Cannes Film Festival Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Hayek was decades ahead of the cropped cardigan trend when she wore a baby blue piece that she paired with a princess-style satin skirt to the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.

1999: American Cinema Awards Barry King/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Mexican-American actress chose a coordinating crop top and chiffon skirt that, per Vogue, she put it together herself.

1998: MTV Video Music Awards Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Hayek’s love for butterflies first appeared on the carpet of the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards where she accented her strapless black dress with a handful of butterfly tattoos.

1997: Met Gala Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress decided to show a lot of leg at the 1997 Met Gala where she wore an Atelier Versace dress that featured a daring slit.