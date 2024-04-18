Like stepmother, like stepdaughter. Last night, Salma Hayek and her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault went all in on disco fashion during the annual Venice Biennale in coordinating sequined looks. Clearly, statement style is a prerequisite in the Hayek-Pinault family.

During a photo call for the 60th iteration of the famed art gathering, Hayek sported a plunging royal blue number that was dripping in flashy party sequins. The actress’s gown featured a form-fitting shape that hugged her figure in all the right places. The hem of Hayek’s dress was dripping with flapper-like details that parted just enough to show off her black platform heels. Hayek’s 23-year-old stepdaughter also got in on the action with a festive frock of her own. Pinault, for her part, slipped on a silver strapless gown that pooled elegantly at her feet. Unlike Hayek, whose gown was accented by a sweetheart bustier, Pinault’s version featured a more simple, square shape at the top. Both women finished off their looks with dewy glam, flashy jewelry (Hayek opted for a selection from Boucheron), and simple, tousled hairstyles.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later during the event, the fashionable duowere joined by Francois-Henri Pinault who stayed simple in a traditional suit and tie. The Kering CEO welcomed his eldest daughter, Mathilde, in 2001 with his then-wife Dorothée Lepère. Pinault and Lepère also share a son named Francois, age 26. Hayek became a stepparent to Mathilde and Francois—as well as their step-sibling Augustin James whose mother is Linda Evangelista—upon her marriage to the businessman in 2009.

Hayek and Francois-Henri also share a child of their own accord, 16-year-old Valentina Paloma, who they welcomed in 2007. “I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one,” told reporters in 2017 of her family, adding that “The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different.”