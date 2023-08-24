While most people tend to barely get dressed before their first cup of coffee, most people aren’t Salma Hayek. On Wednesday, August 23, the 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a tasteful morning thirst trap with her 26 million followers. “Who likes coffee?” she captioned the snap.

Yes, Hayek seemed to be enjoying a cup of joe out of a white mug while backdropped by a very sun-washed setting (she’s been vacationing in her native Mexico this month). But you wouldn’t expect her to engage in the morning activity wearing just any regular outfit, would you?

In it, the actress is seen sporting an extremely low-cut black swimsuit, straw hat, sunglasses, and a pair of 5-inch patent leather platform mules by the designer Amina Muaddi. As she sat casually in a wooden chair, we couldn’t help but wonder, is this how she wakes up every morning? Knowing Hayek, presumably, yes.

After recently appearing in the sixth season of Black Mirror, Hayek seems to be taking some time off. Naturally, she’s been soaking up the sun’s rays (and relishing in some skin-baring fashion, too) during her Mexican getaway.

Though Hayek has never been one to shy away from a good social media photo opp, she’s been packing on the heat in her recent posts (and when you look that good, why not show it off?) Last weekend, the actress showcased another swimwear ensemble consisting of a completely sheer ombre coverup and a skimpy purple bikini. Instead of her morning joe, though, she opted to enjoy some fresh coconut water.

In another, Hayek posed on a yacht while wearing a one-piece Gucci swimsuit and black sunglasses (she switched her beverage choice for something a bit stronger). “Margaritas taste better in Mexico,” she wrote.

Hayek’s Instagram account has everything from steamy bikini snaps to looks at her sauna routine. Coupled with the occasional candid post, and an honest outlook on aging, the actress has become a hit on the social media platform.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working,” she explained to Glamour. “I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”