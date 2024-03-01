Sandra Hüller notched two of 2024’s standout performances in director Justine Triet’s courtroom drama
Anatomy of a Fall and Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust epic The Zone of Interest. In the former, the German actress plays a woman suspected of her killing her husband while in Zone she transforms as Hedwig Höss, the wife of Nazi commander Rudolf Höss. Both performances have brought her to the attention of American audiences, but the German actress has long been a red carpet regular on the European film circuit.
Throughout her over two-decades in the spotlight, with award-winning films like
Requiem and Toni Erdmann, Hüller has developed a personal style that is as timeless as it is cutting-edge. The actress has taken a special liking to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s futuristic pieces—from metal mesh gowns to sci-fi tailoring—but has also slipped into brands like Bottega Veneta, Rosie Assoulin, and Valentino. However, that doesn’t mean the actress is afraid to mix up the usual Hollywood gown in favor of sleek suit sets, tea-length couture stunners, and just about everything in between. Below, a look back at Sandra Hüller’s best red carpet style, from 2006’s Requiem to Anatomy of a Fall. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Much like Cate Blanchett, Hüller knows the power of a quality suit on the red carpet. Here, she sported a futuristic ensemble from Louis Vuitton to attend the 2024 Cesar Film Awards.
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
The German actress looked like a silver statuette in this metallic Louis Vuitton gown during the 2024 BAFTA Awards.
2024: Oscars Nominees Luncheon
JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hüller started 2024 off on the right note with an Oscar nomination for
Anatomy of a Fall and this elegant Valentino couture look which she sported to a luncheon celebrating the nominees.
2024:
The Zone Of Interest Berlin Premiere Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the Berlin premiere of
The Zone of Interest, Hüller looked chic in this plunging black dress from Rosie Assoulin that she styled with sheer white heels.
2024: Golden Globe Awards
CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images
Hüller might have left the 2023 Golden Globe Awards empty handed, but it was her emerald green Louis Vuitton gown that hit all the right notes.
2023: European Film Awards
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Hüller took home the prize for Best Actress at the 2023 European Film Awards while dazzling in this black and white cut-out number.
2023: Academy Museum Gala
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In a strapless royal blue gown and a bold red lip, Hüller made a colorful statement for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
2023:
Anatomy of a Fall London Premiere Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images
The film star slipped into this all look, courtesy of Cong Tri, for the London premiere of
Anatomy of a Fall.
2023: New York Film Festival
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hüller took a pause from her usual Louis Vuitton to sport this business chic Bottega Veneta look to the 2023 New York Film Festival.
2023: London Film Festival
Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior couture, Hüller looked angelic at the 2023 London Film Festival.
2023: Cannes Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress made quite the statement during the Cannes premiere of
The Zone of Interest. She sported a tiered Louis Vuitton gown, blinding jewels, and a wet-look hair style.
2023: Cannes Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Hüller attended a screening of
Elemental at the Cannes film Festival while wearing this plunging, embroidered dress from Louis Vuitton.
2023: Cannes Film Festival
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images
Hüller was quite busy at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where
Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, both in which she stars, took home top prizes. The actress started out the festival in this metal Louis Vuitton stunner.
2019: Berlin Film Festival
Matthias Nareyek/WireImage/Getty Images
A playful moment for Hüller at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival in this sunflower yellow maxi dress.
2018: Berlin Film Festival
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Hüller took the plunge at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival with this low-cut satin gown.
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
For the 2017 BAFTA Awards, the German actress opted for this tea-length, powder blue number.
Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images
Nominated alongside the cast of
Toni Erdmann, Hüller stepped out to the 2017 Academy Awards in a strapless emerald green dress.
2016: European Film Awards
Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images
Hüller mixed up her usual edgy red carpet style in favor of this tiered, whimsical dress for the European Film Awards in 2016.
2012: Berlin Film Festival
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hüller was hard to miss at the 2012 Berlin Film Festival in this neon orange maxi dress.
2006: Berlin Film Festival
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For the Berlin Film Festival in 2006, Hüller topped off her LBD with a bold red lip.
2006: Berlin Film Festival
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For one of her debut red carpet moments, Hüller kept things simple in a satin suit that she paired with a chocolate brown blouse.