Sandra Hüller notched two of 2024’s standout performances in director Justine Triet’s courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall and Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust epic The Zone of Interest. In the former, the German actress plays a woman suspected of her killing her husband while in Zone she transforms as Hedwig Höss, the wife of Nazi commander Rudolf Höss. Both performances have brought her to the attention of American audiences, but the German actress has long been a red carpet regular on the European film circuit.

Throughout her over two-decades in the spotlight, with award-winning films like Requiem and Toni Erdmann, Hüller has developed a personal style that is as timeless as it is cutting-edge. The actress has taken a special liking to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s futuristic pieces—from metal mesh gowns to sci-fi tailoring—but has also slipped into brands like Bottega Veneta, Rosie Assoulin, and Valentino. However, that doesn’t mean the actress is afraid to mix up the usual Hollywood gown in favor of sleek suit sets, tea-length couture stunners, and just about everything in between. Below, a look back at Sandra Hüller’s best red carpet style, from 2006’s Requiem to Anatomy of a Fall.

2024: Cesar Film Awards Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Much like Cate Blanchett, Hüller knows the power of a quality suit on the red carpet. Here, she sported a futuristic ensemble from Louis Vuitton to attend the 2024 Cesar Film Awards.

2024: BAFTA Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The German actress looked like a silver statuette in this metallic Louis Vuitton gown during the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

2024: Oscars Nominees Luncheon JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hüller started 2024 off on the right note with an Oscar nomination for Anatomy of a Fall and this elegant Valentino couture look which she sported to a luncheon celebrating the nominees.

2024: The Zone Of Interest Berlin Premiere Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Berlin premiere of The Zone of Interest, Hüller looked chic in this plunging black dress from Rosie Assoulin that she styled with sheer white heels.

2024: Golden Globe Awards CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Hüller might have left the 2023 Golden Globe Awards empty handed, but it was her emerald green Louis Vuitton gown that hit all the right notes.

2023: European Film Awards picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Hüller took home the prize for Best Actress at the 2023 European Film Awards while dazzling in this black and white cut-out number.

2023: Academy Museum Gala Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a strapless royal blue gown and a bold red lip, Hüller made a colorful statement for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

2023: Anatomy of a Fall London Premiere Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images The film star slipped into this all look, courtesy of Cong Tri, for the London premiere of Anatomy of a Fall.

2023: New York Film Festival Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hüller took a pause from her usual Louis Vuitton to sport this business chic Bottega Veneta look to the 2023 New York Film Festival.

2023: London Film Festival Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior couture, Hüller looked angelic at the 2023 London Film Festival.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress made quite the statement during the Cannes premiere of The Zone of Interest. She sported a tiered Louis Vuitton gown, blinding jewels, and a wet-look hair style.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hüller attended a screening of Elemental at the Cannes film Festival while wearing this plunging, embroidered dress from Louis Vuitton.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Hüller was quite busy at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, both in which she stars, took home top prizes. The actress started out the festival in this metal Louis Vuitton stunner.

2019: Berlin Film Festival Matthias Nareyek/WireImage/Getty Images A playful moment for Hüller at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival in this sunflower yellow maxi dress.

2018: Berlin Film Festival picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Hüller took the plunge at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival with this low-cut satin gown.

2017: BAFTA Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2017 BAFTA Awards, the German actress opted for this tea-length, powder blue number.

2017: Academy Awards Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Nominated alongside the cast of Toni Erdmann, Hüller stepped out to the 2017 Academy Awards in a strapless emerald green dress.

2016: European Film Awards Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Hüller mixed up her usual edgy red carpet style in favor of this tiered, whimsical dress for the European Film Awards in 2016.

2012: Berlin Film Festival Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hüller was hard to miss at the 2012 Berlin Film Festival in this neon orange maxi dress.

2006: Berlin Film Festival Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Berlin Film Festival in 2006, Hüller topped off her LBD with a bold red lip.