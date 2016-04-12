Irish actress Saoirse Ronan came to fame after a scene-stealing role in Atonement alongside Keira Knightley that brought filmmakers (and the Academy — she earned a supporting actress nomination at that year’s Oscars) clambering to her door. Roles in Hanna and The Lovely Bones quickly followed, as did parts in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and 2015’s Brooklyn, which also earned her a Best Actress nomination. And with these roles came a myriad of red carpet opportunities. From the start, Ronan has had a penchant for big names and bold shoes, favoring Valentino, Lanvin, and Proenza Schouler anchored by sky-high Louboutins. Though, as she rose to new heights with films like Lady Bird, she didn’t dare tame her adventurous streak on the red carpet. In fact, in recent years, she’s tended to gravitate toward Alessandro Michele’s outré take on Gucci. She’s certainly not going to let frequent co-star Timothée Chalamet have all the fashion fun. Here, look back at her biggest red carpet hits.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan, in Gucci, attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Saoirse Ronan, in Gucci, attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci Wearing Gucci, Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan poses backstage at The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at the Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Actress Saoirse Ronan attends the after party following the New York premiere of "Mary Queen Of Scots" at Paris Theater on December 4, 2018 in New York City.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Saoirse Ronan, wearing Calvin Klein By Appointment, attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Actor Saoirse Ronan attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images Actress Saoirse Ronan attends the 19th Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo by Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci Wearing Gucci, Saoirse Ronan attends the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show at Palazzo Pitti on May 29, 2017 in Florence, Italy.

Saoirse Ronan in custom Calvin Klein at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2016. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Saoirse Ronan in Saint Laurent at the 63rd annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage.

Saoirse Ronan in Burberry at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London, England, February 2016. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage.

Saoirse Ronan in Michael Kors at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles, California, January 2016. Photo by Getty Images.

Saoirse Ronan in Lanvin at a screening of Brooklyn at the BFI London Film Festival in London, England, October 2015. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage.

Saoirse Ronan in Stella McCartney at the Los Angeles premiere of Brooklyn in Los Angeles, California, October 2015. Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight.

Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein at the Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California, October 2015. Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage.

Saoirse Ronan in Valentino at the premiere of Brooklyn at the 53rd annual New York Film Festival in New York, New York, October 2015. Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic.

Saoirse Ronan in Burberry at the British Independent Film Awards in London, England, December 2015. Photo by Getty Images.

Saoirse Ronan in Valentino at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, March 2014. Photo by Getty Images.

Saoirse Ronan in Christopher Kane at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London, England, February 2013. Photo by Getty Images.

Saoirse Ronan in a Proenza Schouler coat worn as a dress at the Cinema Society screening of The Host in New York, New York, March 2013. Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic.

Saoirse Ronan in Mary Katrantzou at the premiere of How I Live Now at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2013. Photo by Getty Images.

Saoirse Ronan in Lanvin at the Los Angeles premiere of The Host in Hollywood, California, March 2013. Photo by Getty Images.