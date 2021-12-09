Sarah Jessica Parker went back to the Carrie Bradshaw basics for the And Just Like That... premiere on Wednesday night. The actress celebrated the return of the character with a homage to arguably her most iconic look: the pink tulle skirt from Sex and the City’s original title sequence. Parker enlisted one of her go-to labels, Oscar De La Renta, to provide an updated version of the look, officially bringing Carrie into 2021.

Parker stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere in a custom pewter silk chiffon gown with a blush tulle underskirt, an obvious nod to Carrie’s tutu. On her shoulders hung a hand embroidered cape, decorated with the same appliqués as her a-line skirt. Parker finished off the outfit with some Fred Leighton jewels and a bag that, unfortunately, didn’t make it through the night.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Of course, the fashion did not stop with Parker. Cynthia Nixon brought some color to the red carpet in an orange button-up Christopher John Rogers RE22 dress with an exaggerated collar, matching orange shoes, and Boucheron jewels. Kristin Davis, meanwhile, went for a more classic look, opting for a dark blue custom Jason Wu dress with a sweetheart neckline and a ruched waist.

The show’s newcomers were not to be outshined, however. Sara Ramírez, who plays podcast host and comedian, Che Diaz, in the new show, wore a black jacquard button-down shirt and matching pants for the premiere with an array of diamonds and black leather boots to edge up the look a bit. Sarita Choudhury also opted for co-ords, wearing a white three-piece suit with wide-legged pants. Nicole Ari Parker, meanwhile, went in a different direction with a very glam look, a gold disco ball-like CD Green mini dress with side cutouts and a zipper up the chest. The group was rounded out by Karen Pittman, who pulled a yellow floral dress with a black crochet overlay from Altuzarra spring/summer 2022 for the night.

The cast’s looks are just a taste of the fashion to come in the Sex and the City reboot, which we have been stalking thanks to paparazzi photos pretty much since they started filming in July. Now that Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are officially back in our lives, there is sure to be many conversation-worthy style moments coming our way.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage