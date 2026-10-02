Thanks to her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker has already had the definitive word turning the tutu into street fashion. So how does she level up her dancer-inspired fashion for the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala? Well, she stepped out in a frothy Simone Rocha dress that was equal parts sheer, appropriately ballet-core, and deliciously over-the-top.

Originally presented at the brand’s fall 2026 runway, the ballgown featured gauzy fabric adorned with floral appliqués and latticed baby pink bows that trailed dreamily as Parker walked. The actor echoed the ornate embellishment in her hair, which was fashioned into a long braid with ribbons worked in. It’s a look our maximalist-loving Carrie would surely approve of—in fact, it’s very close to one she wore in And Just Like That.

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Though Sex and the City’s spinoff was questionable in the storytelling sense, it delivered a feast of discussion-worthy fashion. (Pidgeon clutches! Faux Met Gala outfits! So many view-obstructing hats!) One such statement look was a dress Bradshaw wore in its third and final season. After having just been sort of broken up with by Aidan (he asked her to go no-contact indefinitely), Carrie meanders about her idyllic Gramercy Park townhouse in a see-through Simone Rocha ballgown—this time from the brand’s spring 2024 collection—with a translucent skirt holding bouquets of blushy flowers.

The distinctly romantic ensemble was wistful at the time, as it illustrated Bradshaw’s loneliness. She was wearing a special-occasion frock to simply sit yearnfully in her empty abode. Of course, things ultimately wrap up well for the writer. She ends the series with no new romantic partner, feeling empowered in her independence and creatively charged by her new fiction novel.

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A year after the show’s finale, Parker is once again embracing the Simone Rocha fantasy—swapping peekaboo roses for ribbons. It was an appropriate choice for the annual event that honors the New York City Ballet as well. This year, Rocha created costumes that were worn by dancers performing in an original pas de deux by Resident Choreographer Justin Peck.

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For SATC fans, however, the dress doubles as a satisfying nod to her iconic onscreen counterpart. Plus, Carrie would surely be delighted that SJP had somewhere grand to wear it.