In season three of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw had her infamous purple sequin Fendi baguette stolen. “Give me your bag,” the robber demanded, to which Bradshaw clarified, “It’s a baguette.” All these years later, and it appears that Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t learn much from her character’s mugging. She just hit the red carpet in a pickpocket-friendly purse.

At the Booker Prize 2025 Ceremony in London, Parker exchanged her beloved baguette for another cult Fendi handbag: the Peekaboo. Designed in a supple brown leather, the trapezoid-shaped design was left with its front closure completely open. Inside, the bag is lined with pale pink pailettes—similar to the ones that comprised Bradshaw’s stolen baguette. Gold hardware and a single top handle completed the bag.

Paired with a Victorian-style dress, sequined heels, and teased curls, Parker’s bag choice—while perhaps impractical for walking the city streets—spoke to one of the defining trends of the recent spring 2026 season.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior, Jonathan Anderson showed ladylike top-handle catch-alls that would have your possessions toppling out. Newly-minted Loewe designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez left the Amazona 180 unzipped in the hands of their models, while Matthieu Blazy showed Chanel flaps with the front basically falling open. Dilara Fındıkoğlu took it further with bags left wide open and all manner of ephemera inside, including framed photos and half-smoked cigarette packs, bursting out.

And at Fendi, Silvia Venturini Fendi capitalized on the thief-friendly movement by tapping into the ethos of the Peekaboo. (The status symbol is inspired by the childhood game, which leaves opportunity for simple facades and elaborate interiors). The brand’s show was full of structured bags with playful insides, including Parker’s sparkler that looked like a work bag on the outside, and a full-fledged disco everywhere else.

Now, whether or not pickpocket chic handbags are safe to put to the test off of the runway and red carpet is an entirely different question. We suggest wearing at your own risk.