Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Her Cat For a Walk in Margiela

Sarah Jessica Parker took her character’s new cat for a walk on the set of And Just Like That.., but Carrie Bradshaw is not simple cat lady. She was wearing an eye-popping Margiela denim skirt with a fringe hem. The waist of the sculptural piece was folded in to create a ruched and padded look. The front bustle is back.

On top, SJP wore a nude long-sleeve Donna Karan New York top with a V-neck and she wore a pair of white Mary Jane pumps also by Maison Margiela. In her ears were a pair of pearl studs. Parker was being filmed in front of her new fictional home and holding the animal star of the show, played by Parker’s actual cat, who is named Lotus IRL. Little Lotus was adopted by the SATC lead and her husband Matthew Broderick in April 2023.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In other photos from the production day, Parker walks with Cynthia Nixon in the same outfit. Miss Hobbes is wearing a long blue dress with a woven belt and a colorful silk scarf, accessorizing with square heels featuring a fetching ankle buckle and a blue ombre tote. They are doing a classic New York City street walk and talk.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

And what’s this? She reads. Sally Rooney has to be so excited.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This next season will see the return of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Aidan Shaw, who fled the scene so he could be a better dad to his sons in another state. While Carrie doesn’t have children, Parker does, and recently shared a little bit about her parenting philosophy when it comes to money while on iHeartRadio's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.

“You want your children to understand what it means to earn money, what it takes to earn money, the value of it,” she said. “They [should know] the expectations will be the same for them...I think it's a great way of living for children, that their needs are met — to be fed, safe and loved. The important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer.”

She added, “But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things, at a certain point?”

Get those kids and that cat to work.