Sarah Pidgeon Updates Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s ’90s Uniform for Today

Nearly three decades on, the allure of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s 1990s wardrobe still looms large. Yet among the many attempting to re-create the late publicist’s clean, minimalist style, few possess the same insight as Sarah Pidgeon, who portrayed the late socialite in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story. Pidgeon had intimate access to Bessette-Kennedy’s fashion sensibility, including a collection of her exact Calvin Klein sheath dresses and Yohji Yamamoto outerwear. Instead of trying to recreate her 1990s fashion, it might be more interesting to wonder what CBK would be wearing now. Pidgeon’s own Paris Fashion Week outfit offers one possible answer.

Pidgeon arrived at Loewe’s fall 2026 show this afternoon in a leather funnel-neck coat and crisp white trousers, choices that embodied the same pared-back ease that made Bessette-Kennedy a cult icon. It’s easy to imagine, then, that Bessette-Kennedy herself would have eventually become a fan of the American label Proenza Schouler. Its founding designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, have now moved on to Loewe.

Pidgeon’s look, however, wasn’t without contemporary updates. Her jacket featured a layered neckline—perfect for tucking her toffee-blonde hair inside—while her trousers added subtle interest through embossed texture. She carried Loewe’s ascendant It bag, the Amazona, and finished the ensemble with angular black mules.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This season marks Pidgeon’s first time attending shows in Europe, and she’s naturally brought that New York minimalism on the plane ride with her. At Prada in Milan, the actor branched out from Bessette-Kennedy’s neutral-heavy wardrobe in favor of a beige V-neck sweater and a butter yellow skirt with fringing. Despite that, the outfit still carried the publicist’s signature poise.

With a wardrobe that nods to Bessette-Kennedy while subtly evolving it, Pidgeon’s front row style is proof that true minimalism never stays frozen in time.