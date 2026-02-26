Everyone wishes they could have Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s wardrobe right now, but Sarah Pidgeon actually had it. On screen, at least. So maybe it’s not a surprise that the American Love Story actor is ready to branch out form Bessette-Kennedy’s famously neutral-heavy, minimalist style to something just a bit different. In Milan, she stepped out to the Prada fall 2026 show in a look that felt rooted in that minimalist playbook, but included a measured pop of color and texture

While the look channeled some of Bessette-Kennedy’s sleek codes, Pidgeon still managed to imbue it with her own sense of fashion. Her plunging V-neck cashmere sweater might have made it’s way into Bessette’s closet (though, undoubtedly the late PR maven would have prefered it in black or white.) We’re not so sure about Pidgeon’s butter yellow slip skirt. The piece’s textured fringe danced as she moved. It all might have been just a bit too much for Bessette-Kennedy, but it certainly worked for Pidgeon.

Pidgeon’s accessories, however, might have been more Carolyn’s speed. She slipped on a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos and slung Prada’s celebrity-favorite Bonnie bag over her shoulder. (Earlier this week in Milan, Bella Hadid, who walked the Prada show, wore the extra-large version.)

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pidgeon arrived in Milan on Wednesday in a look that felt more in line with Bessette-Kennedy’s ’90s minimalist codes. She chose to pair a leather top coat, with a knit scarf thrown around her shoulders, with flared black denim trousers. A white t-shirt, squared boots, and cat-eye glasses were the finishing touches.

Portraying a figure as mythologized for her wardrobe as Bessette-Kennedy comes with a particular challenge: the line between homage and imitation is thin, especially off-screen. Yet at Milan Fashion Week, Pidgeon navigated that balance with ease.