Last night, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the hotly anticipated (and already hotly debated) new series from Ryan Murphy, held its premiere in New York City. Naturally, costars Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly stepped out to mark their first major public appearance as the title couple, whose image still looms large.

Although Bessette-Kennedy is heralded as an arbiter of ’90s minimalism, Pidgeon channeled a distinctly 2000s outfit formula on the red carpet. She slipped into an embroidered and feathered Art Deco robe, which tied at the bust and fell to the floor, paired with black trousers underneath. The outfit debuted as part of Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show presented in New York in December—a fitting, albeit subtle, nod to the city Bessette-Kennedy called home.

Kelly, meanwhile, channeled JFK JR.’s clean-cut polish in a black suit and a white Oxford shirt with the top buttons slightly undone. The on-screen couple were joined by the show’s cast and creators at the premiere, including Naomi Watts, who plays Jacqueline Kennedy.

Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Love Story is a fictionalized retelling of the lionized and short-lived romance between Bessette-Kennedy and JFK Jr.; they married in 1996 before tragically dying in a plane crash near Martha’s Vineyard in 1999. Pidgeon is best known for her roles in The Wilds and Tiny Beautiful Things, while Love Story marks Kelly’s first major Hollywood role after a career in modeling.

“There’s so much mystery about Carolyn,” Pidgeon told Vogue. “My familiarity with her was through paparazzi images,” said the lead star. “She never sat down for an interview. The acting challenge was taking documentaries or books about her and trying to find a commonality of how people described her to create the character.”

Pidgeon continued, “People really, really love Carolyn, and my priority every single day on set was doing justice to her legacy.”