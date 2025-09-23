Scarlett Johansson’s Statement Belt Is Written in Size 54 Bold Font

For Scarlett Johansson, the only thing more powerful than a statement belt is a statement back. While out in New York City to promote her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, Johansson gave the classic little black dress a modern redux—updating the closet staple with a decidedly oversized belt slung on her waist and a provocatively-placed zipper at the back.

Johansson, seen heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, slipped into a curve-hugging LBD by Balmain. The strapless dress was sleek in silhouette, with a fitted shape that featured exposed seaming and a textured velour fabric. While Johansson could have carried the garment on its own—true to her signature minimalist aesthetic—the addition of sculptural gold hardware transformed the piece from simple to striking.

Most noticeable was a large-and-in-charge black belt, anchored by an oversized square metallic buckle. Cinched high at Johansson’s waist, it exaggerated her hourglass silhouette even further. The back was just as attention-grabbing, too.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Instead of a hidden zipper (the standard for most LBDs), Johansson’s was finished with an exposed, double-sided closure that was both for practical purposes and for show. It traced all the way down her spine, with just a few inches left unzipped at the skirt’s hem to create a subtle leg slit. The dress was also cut low enough to show off the upper half of her infamous back tattoo, which has been on full display in recent weeks.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

To tie in the metallic elements of her dress, Johansson styled her look with a gold herringbone necklace and a coordinating bracelet. She finished everything off with strappy black heels, a bold red lip color, and glowing skin.

Despite its widespread popularity, the LBD can become redundant if styled without intention. So, if your LBD is in need of a little sprucing up, do like Johansson and consider adding your biggest belt right on top.