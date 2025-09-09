Scarlett Johansson Mixes Princess Dressing & Rebel Girl

Forget necklaces—Scarlett Johansson’s secret to accessorizing a dreamy backless gown is all about bold, back ink. At the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her directorial debut, Eleanor The Great, last night, the actor flaunted her sprawling body art while wearing a picture-perfect princess dress.

Styled by Kate Young, Johansson slipped into a custom powder pink Valentino number for the occasion. It featured a draped bodice with romantic pleats and straps that sat loosely across the actor’s arms. Johansson’s dress then fell into a high-waisted maxi skirt complete with a sprawling, semi-sheer train at the back. The piece was classic Johansson: minimal, feminine, and quietly glamorous.

But at the reverse, Johansson’s Valentino design showcased her tattoo, a vine of roses and a baby lamb. Juxtaposed with the fairytale dress, her tattoos stood out in their shape and size. To finish the ensemble, Johansson wore her hair in a ladylike chignon and added some sparkle with a selection of Messika jewelry.

COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johansson first showcased her upper back tattoo, created by Joshua Lord, at the 2018 Met Gala while wearing an ombré, tulle gown by Marchesa. The sweetheart design was strikingly similar to the one she sported last night—indicating her penchant for mixing princess dressing with tattoo flaunting.

In the years since, Johansson has shown off her ink more often that not. But the work isn’t her only piece of body art. The actor has an entire collection of ink, including a “bracelet” tattoo on her right wrist, a sunrise situated on her left forearm, and an owl and rose by her ribcage. The actor also has The Avengers logo on her bicep, a piece she got done along with the cast (sans Mark Ruffalo) to honor her role in the franchise.

As they say, if you got it, flaunt it.