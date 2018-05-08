Scarlett Johansson Wore a Marchesa Gown to the 2018 Met Gala

With Rihanna serving us a pearl-encrusted pope and Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey, and Jared Leto cosplaying as Jesus, Mary, and Joseph , the 2018 Met Gala was basically designed to court controversy. One celebrity, however, had a different kind of controversy in mind. That was one Scarlett Johansson, who attended the event in an otherwise conventional gown that happened to be designed by Marchesa , the fashion brand co-run by Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife.

The gown in question was an ombré tulle creation that bled from maroon to dusty pink, with petals embedded throughout. According to several outlets , this is the first time a celebrity of Johansson's stature has worn the brand on the red carpet since the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein broke last fall. Marchesa's future had seemed questionable after allegations came out saying Weinstein had pressured actresses like Felicity Huffman and Sienna Miller to wear his ex-wife's brand on the red carpet.

In the aftermath of the allegations, the brand, which Chapman co-designs with Keren Craig, has undergone some major changes. In January, Marchesa released its lookbook digitally and without press appointments. Later that month, the label announced it would not be doing a New York Fashion Week show after all.

Chapman has not commented on the allegations against Weinstein beyond one brief statement she made shortly after the scandal broke announcing the couple's separation. Although Weinstein himself had previously said his ex-wife "stands 100 percent behind me" and that the two had discussed the story at length, Chapman refuted this a week later. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement, People reported . “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Johansson, meanwhile, has been a vocal figure in the Time's Up moment, and spoke at last month's Women's March in Los Angeles during which she called out James Franco .

