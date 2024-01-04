Selena Gomez has taken her new found romance with Benny Blanco courtside. After publicizing their relationship last month, the couple looked every bit of the perfect pair as they took in last night’s faceoff between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Gomez, of course, took the oppurtunity to dress up. The pop sensation attended the game wearing a monochrome look with hints of metallic accents. Her longline black coat, which she layered on top of a simple t-shirt and pants, featured a white shearling lining and accents at the cuffs. Gomez spiced things up with silver, reflective pointed-toe heels and drop earrings. For glam, she kept things simple in the form of loose waves and a natural, dewy beauty look. Blanco, for his part, brought some color for the occasion with a floral print jacket, layers of gold chains, and white Birkenstocks.

The sighting comes after Gomez went public with her relationship with Blanco, a record producer, in December. At the time, Gomez took to Instagram and wrote that Blanco “Has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Insiders close to the couple have also stated that Gomez feels “safe” in the relationship. The pair originally met as co-workers—Blanco produced songs on Gomez’s 2015 album Revival and her most recent single, “Single Soon.” He has also worked previously with Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber.

“She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, referring to Gomez making their relationship public. “Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He’s respectful, isn’t a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn’t care about any of that, and Selena sees that and really trusts him.”

Gomez’s personal news coincides with some updates she’s given on her music career. “The older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” she said on the Smartless podcast. “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting [if asked to pick between it and music],” adding, “I am going to want to chill, because I’m tired.”