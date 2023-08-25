Selena Gomez has swapped her recent citrus accessories and viral blanket for something more, well, party-appropriate. In the video for her new song, “Single Soon,” the singer prepares to dump her current romance as she wears metallic mini skirts, chainmail dresses, and platform pumps. To open the video, Gomez writes a note to her soon-to-be ex, saying “I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me.” Yes, this is a Sex and the City reference to the infamous Carrie-Berger breakup.

Gomez changes between three metallic outfits in the video as she excitedly prepares for single life, singing “I'm pickin' out this dress/Tryin' on these shoes/'Cause I'll be single soon.” And she seems to have taken style inspiration from one of the ultimate party girls in Dua Lipa, too.

Her first ensemble was a chrome mini skirt and cropped jacket from Dua’s “La Vacanza” collaboration with Versace. Gomez has worn pieces from the collection in the past, but this skirt set certainly made for the ultimate revenge look. Things didn’t stop there, though.

After breaking the news to her former beau, Gomez changes her ensemble to head to a girls night out (which, truly, would not be complete without a glitzy party dress). Thankfully, the singer had the right idea when she chose a pink chainmail mesh dress from Fannie Schiavoni that she wore with an exposed Victoria’s Secret bra.

She paired the dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a completely open back, with stacks of pearls and diamonds as well as a purple fur overcoat. Gomez also added in a pair of light pink Versace mules (also co-designed by Dua) to round out the look.

Following her night out, the newly single Gomez then hosts a slumber with her friends. And while she slips on a pair of pinstripe boxer shorts and a button down by Alexander Wang, she layers them with a glittery custom corset top by The Andamane. Even in bed the party doesn’t stop!

“Single Soon” is Gomez’s first solo song in just under a year, however, it’s unclear if it will be part of her upcoming third studio album. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

