Selena Gomez plays an artist in Only Murders in the Building, but last night, while promoting the show’s season five premiere, she was channeling a Manhattan power socialite. The actor and musician stepped out in Manhattan in a pair of classic monochromatic looks that were as elegant as they were timeless.

Gomez started off her evening with an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s couch at The Tonight Show. Appearing alongside her OMITB co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, she slipped into a custom jet black Danielle Frankel gown. It featured a sweetheart neckline and curved seams that hugged Gomez’s figure. A romantic scarf detail placed on the reverse added the right touch of drama. In true Gomez fashion, styling was kept minimal: she opted for a pair of simple sandal earrings, chandelier earrings, and her blinding engagement ring.

To endcap her evening, Gomez switched into something shorter—and much brighter. She traded dark black for a bold cherry mini dress from Cult Gaia that cut at the thigh. Aside from the jolt of red, the dress had some key differences from her first—mainly, in its floral appliqués and long sleeves. Gomez made sure every detail was kept in mind, as she even matched her dress with coordinating strawberry heels.

On Monday, Gomez arrived in New York City with a pair of Jacquemus dresses that abided by a very similar color theory. Beginning her day in a high-neck LBD, the star then changed into a bright red mini—which Kylie Jenner wore last year during Paris Fashion Week—and matching stilettos.

Rumors are swirling that Selena Gomez is set to wed her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, by month’s end. Perhaps this explains her recent embrace of vibrant hues this week—a final flirtation with bold color before transitioning to a palette of bridal white.

