Selena Gomez Channels Her Disney Roots with a Princess Gown

Selena Gomez plays the wife of a drug cartel leader in French director Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, but her latest turn on red carpet is straight out of a Disney fairytale. The singer and actress looked like red carpet royalty during the movie’s London Film Festival premiere today.

Gomez put aside her recent preference for all-black in favor of a dramatic red ball gown. The piece was peak fairytale princess, from its fitted corset bodice and billowing bustle skirt to the bow detail placed along Gomez’s waist. She finished off her premiere look with a dainty diamond necklace and an elegant updo.

Gomez was joined by her Emilia Pérez co-stars, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Adriana Paz, on the London red carpet. The four were honored with the Cannes Film Festival’s Best Actress prize in May for their performances in the film which follows a Mexican druglord who fakes their death in order to transition into a woman.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Just yesterday, Gomez and the cast put on their finest fashions yet again for a photo call appearance. The singer and actress picked out a fitted Schiaparelli dress that featured a tongue-in-cheek keyhole cut-out. The detail referenced house founder Elsa Schiaparelli’s fall 1935 couture collection.

So far, Gomez has embraced classic, Old Hollywood silhouettes during Emilia Pérez press—and these latest pair of outfits only continue that streak.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Audiard, known for his bold crime sagas, opened up about Gomez and Emilia Pérez in a new interview for W’s annual The Originals portfolio. “No,” the director said in response to if he understood the magnitude of Gomez’s star power. “I didn’t know her music at all, and I didn’t know anything about her ­popularity. I had seen her in a Woody Allen film [A Rainy Day in New York].”

“I met Selena in New York, early in the morning in a café. I found her so charming, I wanted to ask for her hand in marriage right away,” he joked.