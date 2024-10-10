Despite her penchant for a classic black gown, Selena Gomez hasn’t run out of ways to rock the time-old silhouette on the red carpet. Case in point: her latest look which elevated a fitted cocktail gown with tongue-in-cheek surrealism.

Gomez donned a sleeveless Schiaparelli gown to the Emilia Pérez photo call at the BFI London Film Festival today. The all-black piece hugged Gomez’s figure like a glove, though attention was placed on the keyhole cut-out at her chest. The keyhole motif dates back to Elsa Schiaparelli’s fall 1935 collection and has been a focal point of Daniel Roseberry’s work in recent seasons. Roseberry created a custom glitter gown for Kylie Jenner during Paris Fashion Week last year, which featured a similar keyhole design at the bust to Gomez’s latest outfit. However, unlike Jenner’s disco ball sequins, Gomez’s all-black version approached the surrealist detail with an understated finish.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez has been polishing her red carpet style over these past few months while promoting her Emilia Pérez role. She’s been mainly sticking to polished black gowns so far—like the cold shoulder Saint Laurent confection she sported to Cannes where she, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz took home the festival’s Best Actress prize for Emilia Pérez.

There’s also been bow-trimmed looks such as the sleek Vera Wang gown she wore to the New York Film Festival and fully-sequined moments from the likes of Rodarte. Gomez has always been inclined to classic Hollywood silhouettes, but it’s clear she’s doubling down on her affection for the style during her Emilia Pérez press tour.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Gomez plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of the drug cartel leader Emilia Pérez (Gascón), in the buzzy project from French director Jacques Audiard. The film, divided into four parts, features a large musical element and is mostly in Spanish. “I prefer singing in Spanish to English—I absolutely love it,” Gomez told Vanity Fair. “I don’t know why I can do it easier than English, but I can. It’s so weird! So I can’t speak it, but I sing it better.”