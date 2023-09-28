As pop auteur Charli XCX once crooned in her signature auto-tuned twang, “Got the key can you unlock it?” Well, on Thursday, Kylie Jenner presented a fashionable rebuttal to her question during Paris Fashion Week. The reality star stepped out to Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2024 runway show wearing a custom look from the French brand—which, coincidentally, featured a tiny keyhole cut-out.

To start, the dress looked as if it were molded to Jenner’s body—at the bodice, there was a rather plunging neckline in addition to subtle corset detailing that accented her figure. The skirt portion was curve-hugging, too, only fanning out at the bottom to reveal a slight train.

The focus of the dress, despite its small size, was the keyhole shaped cut-out at Jenner’s midsection. It was positioned precisely in the middle of the dress, and upon inspection, presumably left many to question just who possesses the metaphorical key to latch it open. Perhaps, a certain Timothée Chalamet?

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner honed in on her bombshell tendencies with luscious, Hollywood waves and dazzling gold earrings. Though the combination was entirely expected for a sultry Jenner look, she livened things up with an abnormal footwear choice. Her nude heels, which were designed in a sheer fabric, were made to mimic the look of feet.

Keyhole motifs (and foot-heels, for that matter) are something of a signature for creative director Daniel Roseberry, inspired by the surrealist leanings of house founder Elsa Schiaparelli. Fittingly on the runway (where another Jenner sister walked), the designer showcased large scale iterations of the keyhole in gold hardware and fabric. But for Jenner’s custom number, Roseberry abandoned his usual materials for the star’s favored sequined fabric.

It’s been quite the busy few weeks for Jenner, who has been posted up on the front rows of the fashion month circuit. The day prior, she attended Acne Studios’ runway show in a siren red maxi dress, complete with slouchy long sleeves and a gravity-defying hemline.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s apparent that Jenner’s style is undergoing something of a transformation of late, especially over the past days. Though the glitzy, sequined fabrics and tight fits are entirely on par with what we would expect from her, her recent look managed to unlock the sweet spot between L.A. glitz and Parisian chic.