For most, Valentine’s Day has officially come and gone. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, is still dressing up like she got struck by Cupid’s arrow—which, considering the singer and actress’s love life, isn’t too far from the truth. In December 2024, Gomez announced her engagement to the music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez attended an event in London yesterday in head-to-toe Valentine’s red. The Rare Beauty founder slipped on a teensy Roland Mouret mini dress that she topped off with a faux fur jacket from Milkwhite. A classic red lip, a cherry manicure, and Jimmy Choo sling-back heels tied everything together. Of course, the singer and actress’s marquise diamond engagement ring was on full view—albeit mixed in with some other gold and silver jewelry.

@erinwalshstyle

Gomez’s London outing follows her appearance at Sunday’s BAFTA Awards 2025 where she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Emilia Pérez—the prize ultimately went to her co-star, Zoe Saldaña. On the red carpet, Gomez opted for a custom Schiaparelli number with major bling and a velvet neckline that she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. And while it doesn’t seem like Gomez’s fiancé joined her in the British capital over these past few days, they certainly have quite a lot to be this loved-up about.

On Thursday, Gomez and Blanco released a heartfelt duet called “Scared of Loving You” from their upcoming collaboration album, I Said I Love You First. The couple confirmed the news of their engagement in December 2024 when Gomez shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now.” Blanco proposed to Gomez with a blinding marquise-cut dazzler that nodded to Gomez’s 2015 song “Good for You,” in which she called herself a “marquise diamond” that could “even make that Tiffany jealous.”