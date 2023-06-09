Though the individual styles of Sex and the City’s Miranda, Charlotte, and Carrie couldn't be more different, the actresses who play the trio decided to coordinate on Thursday. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit series, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker matched in black and white looks in New York City.

While the three did get the same memo about the color palette, their individual looks seemed to align both with their personal style and with that of their on screen characters. Nixon wore a pleated color blocked Issey Miyake dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection. And while her style was generally more reserved than her SATC counterparts, the Miyake look is definitely in line with Miranda’s sneakily cool wardrobe.

On the other end of the spectrum, Davis wore a white belted shirtdress that would be ideal for Charlotte’s Park Avenue activities. And in a very Carrie Bradshaw move, Parker chose a polka dot Jenny Packham dress. The bow details and puff sleeves would be something that Bradshaw certainly would have worn while frolicking around in the Big Apple.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Nixon, Davis, and Parker were attending the opening of the “Sex and The City Experience” in New York City. The immersive pop-up features famed looks from the series as well as the stoop from Carrie’s iconic brownstone, her infamous desk, and even a cosmopolitan cocktail bar (where’s Samantha Jones when you need her).

“We're just here to say thank you,” Parker said at the event. “What has happened in our lives in the past 25 years, we've created families, we've created relationships. I realized you were having the same experience and we love you for joining us for so many years.”

While Kim Cattrall was noticeably (and unsurprisingly) absent from the anniversary event, she will be making a short cameo on the upcoming second season of And Just Like That. Carrie will also reunite with her past romance Aidan. Gloria Steinem (and possibly Sam Smith) will make guest appearances. Needless to say, a lot is going on in the SATC universe.